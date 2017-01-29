Jones: Federer, Serena make Australian Open memorable

This year's Australian Open was the most improbable tennis tournament in history.

When you consider what we saw on both the men's and women's side, you could make a strong case that it was the greatest tennis tournament we've ever almost seen.

Almost because the shame of it is many didn't see it. Because of the time difference between here and Melbourne, the championship matches were held at 3 in the morning our time. When you think about it, the Australian Open might be the most overlooked and underrated sporting event there is.

If you missed this year's tournament, you missed one for the ages — emphasis on the word "ages.''

On the women's side, 35-year-old Serena Williams won her 23rd major singles championship, beating her 36-year-old sister, Venus. In a time when many tennis players retire before the age of 30, the Williams sisters defy time. Serena continued to add on to the greatest career of any female athlete who has ever lived.

Serena won her first major in 1999. And she remains the No. 1 player in the world.

On the men's side, Roger Federer, 35, and Rafael Nadal, 30, turned back the clock Sunday and played this tournament like it was 2005. It seemed as if neither man would ever win another major, now we won't be shocked if both win again before the year is out.

Let's hope we get a repeat at the U.S. Open. Then we will all see it.

Now, here's a look back at the rest of the weekend in sports:

Biggest loss

In a stunning move, ESPN is canceling the long-running Sunday morning show the Sports Reporters. The show debuted in 1988 and is expected to end in May. Too bad. Then again, it might have been time.

The Sports Reporters debuted at a time when there weren't many debate shows featuring newspaper columnists and writers on television. In fact, the show can be credited for many writers making the crossover to TV.

Today, sports networks are full of debate shows featuring former newspaper people, such as Stephen A. Smith, Dan Le Batard, Skip Bayless, Jemele Hill, Michael Smith and, most notably, Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon from Pardon the Interruption.

In fact, it is the explosion of the daily debate that made the once-a-week Sports Reporters feel dated. Many topics were five or six days old by the time Sports Reporters could weigh in.

Still, the show had become a Sunday routine and, almost always, the conversation was respectful and intelligent — something that can't always be said for much of the current crop of debate shows.

Best continuation

While one sports television tradition comes to an end with the cancellation of Sports Reporters, another continues. HBO's Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel kicked off its 23rd season last week.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gumbel said, "We're kind of an oddball in the modern landscape. Nowadays, everything you turn on — the picture changes every two seconds. There is a drumbeat of music behind it and there are graphics going here and there. We don't do any of that."

Meantime, Gumbel has some ominous thoughts about the NFL.

"If you had NFL stock now, I think you'd be looking to sell high,'' Gumbel said. "I don't think there is any reason to suggest the glory days are ahead of them. There are too many things working against it."

Real Sports and ESPN's Outside the Lines are the two shows that spend more air time on NFL injuries and concussions than any other.

Best and worst All-Star moments of the weekend

Incredibly, people still watch the NFL Pro Bowl, which aired Sunday night on ESPN. Last year, nearly 8 million watched. That's still way more than most regular-season NBA or MLB games. My guess is that 75 percent of the viewers are either degenerate gamblers or those who can't find their remotes in the couch cushions. Hey, if you enjoy it, no one is stopping you. Knock yourself out. But me? No thanks.

Meantime, the NHL All-Star Game, which aired Sunday afternoon on NBC, is better with the new 3-on-3 format.

NBC did a solid job, as always, covering the game. The best part was listening to Pierre McGuire's reports and interviews from between the benches.

The coolest nugget that came out of Sunday? The greatest player of all time, Wayne Gretzky, called Penguins star Sidney Crosby, "the best player in the game.''

No argument here, but it was still a tad surprising to hear Gretzky have no fear of disrespecting any other player.

Worst conflict

Leftover from last week: ESPN NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi was the one who handed the AFC championship trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Bruschi played 13 seasons with New England and was the Patriots honorary captain last week.

Are you kidding me?!

ESPN and Bruschi need to realize just how damaging that is to Bruschi's credibility. Either he can be an honorary captain or he can be an analyst. Not both. If he didn't want to make that decision, ESPN should have.

Why should any viewer listen to anything Bruschi has to say about the Pats after that blatant conflict of interest?

Best sequence

Saturday night's prime-time NBA game on ABC between the Warriors and Clippers was so lopsided that analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson spent almost as much time in the fourth quarter talking about the halftime celebration of the Chinese new year as they did basketball.

Still, there was a segment that showed off ABC's prep skills. During the game, the network showed pregame footage of Golden State's Steph Curry working on ball-handling with behind-the-back dribbling and also his long-range shooting. Then ABC showed how Curry used those exact same moves in the game. Good stuff.

Best exchange

TNT's Inside the NBA is sports' best studio show, and it isn't even close. Last week, the crew discussed the comments by Cavs star LeBron James, challenging Cleveland management to get another playmaker.

Charles Barkley criticized all the "punk-(expletive)'' reporters for not calling out James, then called James' comments, "Inappropriate. Whiny. All the above.''

Sir Chuck went on to say, "The Cleveland Cavaliers have given him everything he wanted. They have the highest payroll in NBA history. … He's the best player in the world. Does he want all the best players? He doesn't want to compete?''

Kenny Smith also called James' comments "inappropriate.'' But Shaquille O'Neal disagreed and when he and Barkley started to yell at one another, Shaq delivered a devastating line: "First of all,'' he told Barkley, "you know nothing about going back-to-back. I do.''

Everything about that segment was tremendous. But just another night at the office for Inside the NBA.

Three things that popped into my head

1 LeBron James pops off about Cleveland needing to add a playmaker. Sounds like he's already making an excuse for when Golden State beats his Cavs in this year's NBA Finals.

2 Former Lightning coach John Tortorella missing a Blue Jackets game and the All-Star Game to attend to his son's sick dog proves what those who know Torts always knew: He's actually a very kind man with the right priorities.

3 So if you want to get an autograph from a current Rays star at Rays Fan Fest on Saturday, you have to have season tickets and pay $100 for three? Here's a thought, Rays: How about doing something kind for the fans who can't afford to go to your games instead of excluding them?