Jones: FSU basketball prevents that 'glummy' feeling, and more from sports TV's weekend

Best win

Time to start really paying attention to Florida State basketball. Actually, we're past that time.

The Seminoles just got done with a stretch of playing six consecutive games against ranked opponents, and they went a beyond-impressive 5-1. The only loss was at North Carolina. They beat Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Notre Dame and, Saturday, Louisville.

The Louisville victory might be the best win of all because it was the one game in this stretch that seemed to have FSU fans really fired up, something that ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale pointed out during a close second half.

"You don't want to leave here with that glummy feeling of an 'L,' '' Vitale said. "They've got to get the 'W' if they want to keep basketball at a high point in Tallahassee.

Wait, did he say, "glummy?''

"Yeah,'' Vitale said, "that's a Dickie V word.''

Anyway, FSU did get the win and is a legitimate Final Four contender.

Best analysis

Television viewers like to point out the outrageous costumes often worn by NBC figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. But lost in the flamboyance is that they are outstanding broadcasters. And unlike many figure skating analysts from days gone by, they aren't afraid to be critical. They were crushing — but fair — in ripping into two-time U.S. women's champion Gracie Gold after an underwhelming short program in the 2017 U.S. championships on Thursday.

Lipinski started by comparing Gold's performance to that of the always-passionate Ashley Wagner.

"After watching Ashley, you wonder how much Gracie really loves to be out there,'' Lipinski said. "Does she love competing? Because sometimes it just doesn't look like it.''

Weir added his thoughts after Gold made a serious mistake in the short program: "She just sort of went dead panic and gray-face. You had no emotion, no nothing. It was just over.''

Harsh, but exceptional work.

Best game

Want a master class in broadcasting?

Then you should have watched Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery calling Saturday's college basketball game between Arizona and UCLA on CBS.

Sure, it always helps when you have a good game, and with the way those teams run, the game was really good. But Eagle and Raftery didn't get in the way of the fast-paced action and only enhanced the emotion that fans watching at home must have been experiencing.

Eagle is the most underrated play-by-play announcer in sports.

Meantime, isn't it interesting that 73-year-old Raftery and 77-year-old Dick Vitale remain the best college basketball analysts in the business, and it isn't even close. The gap between those two and No. 3 on the list is miles.

Most versatile

What ESPN's Doris Burke does is remarkable.

Though solid as a sideline reporter, she is at her best when working color commentary on a game. She's always really good, but what sets her apart is that she does pro and college hoops. Her NBA work is top notch, but after listening to her on Saturday's Notre Dame-Syracuse game, I was blown away.

I've always known she was really good, but where does she have the time to be that knowledgeable about both the NBA and college basketball? It's one thing to be really good at one, but to be great at both? Wow.

Best assignments

Kudos to ESPN for using female analysts Doris Burke and Kara Lawson on men's games. Burke did Saturday's Notre Dame-Syracuse game, and Lawson worked the Kentucky-South Carolina game. Hey, if you know the game, you know the game and can work any game out there. Burke and Lawson know the game.

Worst loss

Ugly loss Saturday for the Gators basketball team. Then again, losing to anyone in the SEC besides Kentucky and South Carolina is a bad day at the office. The point? The SEC is lousy after you get past Kentucky, South Carolina and the Gators.

CBS college basketball analyst Seth Davis said, "There aren't enough quality wins in the SEC, so you've got to avoid bad losses. … This is a three-team league for the NCAA Tournament.''

And it will be two if the Gators hit the skids in the second half of the season.

Best point

It's ridiculous that Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook wasn't named to start in the NBA All-Star Game. He might become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple double. The media and the players got it right, voting Westbrook first among Western Conference guards. But the fans had him third, behind starters Steph Curry and James Harden.

Michael Wilbon, from ABC's NBA Countdown, perfectly summed up what happened.

"Russell likes to play with a chip on each shoulder,'' Wilbon said. "And when you want to do that and when you want to mean-mug and have the demeanor that he has — more power to you — but fans have said, 'We don't like that. We want Steph Curry.' ''

Funniest line

There's nothing funny these days about the free-falling Lightning, but Sun Sports Lightning analyst Brian Engblom had a pretty good line when talking about the Lightning's Jake Dotchin and Arizona's Christian Fischer, both of whom made their NHL debuts Saturday.

"The word 'don't' comes into your mind first,'' Engblom said. "Don't screw up. Don't make a bad pass. Don't miss your guy. None of that stuff. And don't fall down!''

Three things that popped into my head

1 Super Bowls aren't everything, but they do mean something. And Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (top right) cannot be considered elite yet. Not with one — count 'em: one — Super Bowl appearance in nine seasons as a starter.

2 Speaking of elite quarterbacks, voting is over, people. The Patriots' Tom Brady (bottom right) is the best in the game right now and the best ever.

3 How much more popular is the NFL than college football? Consider this: Viewers for the college national championship game between Clemson and Alabama totaled 25.3 million. Viewers for the Jan. 14 Falcons-Seahawks division playoff game, the least-viewed NFL game that weekend, was 28.6 million. Oh, the Packers-Cowboys division game? That had 48.5 million viewers.



tom jones' two cents