Jones: UConn women, Patriots highlight weekend with impressive streaks

It's the return of our Monday "Two Cents'' column, looking back at the best and worst from a weekend of televised sports.

And what a weekend to resume, seeing as how we witnessed two of the most impressive streaks in modern sports.

The Patriots making their sixth consecutive AFC title game is incredible. In today's parity-tilted NFL, that's amazing. But it's only the second-most remarkable achievement currently in sports.

The Connecticut women's 91-game winning streak in basketball is hard to even fathom. I don't care what the sport is, to win 91 games in a row at the Division I level is something that can be accomplished only with talent, dedication and resolve. To go that long and not lose to an opponent playing out of its mind, or because of bad officiating, or bad luck, or an off night, or because the streaking team had injuries, or all the above, doesn't seem possible.

What's even more impressive is neither streak appears in trouble. The Patriots could easily keep piling up AFC Championship Game appearances as long as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are around. And the UConn women might never lose.

The Huskies should reach 99 straight wins with little problem, then will go for the magic 100th on Feb. 13 at home against South Carolina, currently ranked fifth in the country.

Read on for a look back at the rest of the weekend in sports.

Best recovery

What an outstanding weekend for NBC. The network was thrown a major curve when the NFL moved Sunday's Steelers-Chiefs playoff game from afternoon to night because of bad weather predicted for Kansas City.

Think about the logistics of what NBC was asked to do. It had mapped out its entire Sunday schedule thinking the game was going to be played at 1 p.m. Then Friday, it learned the game was being moved to prime time. That wiped out an entire afternoon of programming.

Yet NBC handled the switch deftly and gave viewers an exciting day of sports.

First, it used the late morning to bring fans a top-notch English Premier League soccer matchup between Manchester United and Liverpool. After a brief soccer postgame show, it went to an NHL game between the Caps and Flyers. And all of it was well-produced and highly entertaining.

Meantime, while the hockey game was going on, soccer fans could switch over to NBCSN for the Premier League Goal Zone, which might be as good of a postgame/highlight/analysis show as there is in sports television. Hosted by the outstanding Rebecca Lowe, the show goes between studio and the pitch for soccer talk that is mesmerizing.

Sunday's show was highlighted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp being interviewed pitch-side by game commentators Arlo White, Danny Higginbotham and Graeme Le Saux after a 1-1 draw with Man U.

Soccer is far from my favorite sport, but I could watch this show all day. And I did for all 90 minutes Sunday.

Most interesting comment

During NBC's coverage of the Caps' 5-0 beatdown of the Flyers, announcers John Forslund and Brian Boucher talked about how dicey the Flyers' playoff chances are getting. Among the chief reasons, they said, was their belief that the Lightning will wake up soon.

"You have to believe they'll figure it out,'' Forslund said. Boucher agreed.

I'm not so sure. Yes, the Lightning has been injured, namely captain Steven Stamkos and goalie Ben Bishop, but this feels like one of those seasons when it's just not going to happen. Here's a stat that makes you believe the Lightning is not capable of going on the kind of run it would take to solidify a playoff spot: It has won back-to-back games only once since Nov. 21 — a span of 25 games.

Most tired act

Seahawks and former Bucs defensive end Michael Bennett is all cool and funny when things are going his way. Not so much when he gets his tailed kicked. On Saturday, Falcons QB Matt Ryan carved up Bennett and the Seahawks in a 36-20 thumping. After the game, Seattle TV reporter Bill Wixey started a question about how the Seahawks couldn't get much pressure on Ryan. Bennett went on a profanity-laced tirade that in no way was appropriate for a legitimate question.

Bennett then made a total horse's rear of himself when he asked Wixey, "What adversity you went through?''

Well, now that Bennett asked, maybe he should know that Wixey overcame Hodgkin's lymphoma. Now go away, Bennett, while the playoffs continue without you.

Biggest changes

Lots of changes coming to ESPN over the next few weeks.

The biggest, according to Sports Illustrated, is the expected breakup of the Mike & Mike radio show. Mike Greenberg will move to a new role as host of a morning show on ESPN, SI said. The show would be part SportsCenter and part morning show, like Good Morning America, except with a sports slant.

As far as the radio show, Trey Wingo could join the remaining Mike (Mike Golic), with perhaps Mike Golic Jr. joining the show, too. There is no timetable for the change, but SI writes it will happen soon.

But that's not the only change coming.

Next month, His & Hers hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill will begin hosting the 6 p.m. weekday SportsCenter. I like both, and I like the format of His & Hers. I'm curious to see — and somewhat skeptical about— whether their talents are suited well for SportsCenter.

Meantime, His & Hers will be replaced by a noon show hosted by Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre, two of the network's smartest commentators.

Most significant event

Know what the most interesting sporting event of the weekend was?

Cowboys-Packers? UConn women? Nope. It was the Spurs and Suns on Saturday. What makes an NBA regular-season game so special? Where it was played and what it means for the future. The game was played at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. The Mavericks and Suns played in Mexico on Thursday, and now there's talk that the NBA is serious about putting a team in the country.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban, a powerful figure in the NBA, supports the idea, and commissioner Adam Silver says the league will explore the idea. Makes sense. Mexico is a market that loves basketball and — get this — has more than 21 million people. That's about the same as New York City.

Three things that popped into my head

1 If Jon Gruden really did turn down overtures to coach the Colts — and especially QB Andrew Luck — you have to wonder if he would ever leave the Monday Night Football booth to coach again.

2 Marty St. Louis' jersey retirement speech Friday was a perfect blend of emotion, humor and gratitude. And special kudos to the other two best speeches of the night: by former Lightning coach John Tortorella and Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

3 It would be nice — and completely shocking — if players other than Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray and Serena Williams win the Australian Open.