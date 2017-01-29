Monday's sports on TV/radio

TODAY
|College basketball
|Women: Tennessee at South Carolina
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Duke at Notre Dame
|7 p.m.
|ESPN; 620-AM
|South Carolina State at Howard
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Boston U at Lehigh
|7 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Women: Kentucky at Missouri
|7 p.m.
|SEC
|Women: Michigan State at Minnesota
|8 p.m.
|Big Ten
|Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Alabama State at Prairie View A&M
|9 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Belmont
|9 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Hockey
|AHL All-Star Game
|7 p.m.
|Fox Sun
|NBA
|Pistons at Celtics
|8 p.m.
|TNT
|Magic at Timberwolves
|8 p.m.
|FSF
|Grizzlies at Suns
|10:30 p.m.
|TNT