Monday's sports on TV/radio

  • Times staff

Sunday, January 29, 2017 10:39pm

    TODAY

    College basketball
    Women: Tennessee at South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2
    Duke at Notre Dame 7 p.m. ESPN; 620-AM
    South Carolina State at Howard 7 p.m. ESPNU
    Boston U at Lehigh 7 p.m. CBSSN
    Women: Kentucky at Missouri 7 p.m. SEC
    Women: Michigan State at Minnesota 8 p.m. Big Ten
    Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 9 p.m. ESPN
    Alabama State at Prairie View A&M 9 p.m. ESPNU
    Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Belmont 9 p.m. CBSSN
    Hockey
    AHL All-Star Game 7 p.m. Fox Sun
    NBA
    Pistons at Celtics 8 p.m. TNT
    Magic at Timberwolves 8 p.m. FSF
    Grizzlies at Suns 10:30 p.m. TNT

