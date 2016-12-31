Mostly Cloudy64° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy64° FULL FORECAST
Sunday's sports on TV/radio

  • Times staff

Saturday, December 31, 2016 10:27pm

    TODAY

    College basketball
    Syracuse at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
    Women: Georgia at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
    Women: Texas at Iowa State 1 p.m. FSF
    Women: Georgetown at Duquesne 1 p.m. CBSSN
    St. John's at DePaul 2 p.m. FS1
    Women: Alabama at South Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN2
    Penn State at Rutgers 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
    Providence at Butler 3 p.m. CBSSN
    Women: LSU at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC
    Women: Kentucky at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2
    Marquette at Seton Hall 4:30 p.m. FS1
    Women: Tulsa at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
    New Mexico at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSSN
    Women: Arkansas at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
    Women: Temple at Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN2
    Colorado at Utah 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
    Washington State at Washington 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
    High school football
    Under Armour All-America Game 1 p.m. ESPN
    NFL
    Panthers at Bucs 1 p.m. Fox; 620-AM, 103.5-FM
    Patriots at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS
    Raiders at Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
    Cardinals at Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox
    Packers at Lions 8:25 p.m. NBC
    NHL
    Red Wings at Maple Leafs 3 p.m. NBC
    Soccer
    EPL: Tottenham at Watford 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
    EPL: Crystal Palace at Arsenal 11 a.m. NBCSN

