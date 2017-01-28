Light Rain49° FULL FORECASTLight Rain49° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Sunday's sports on TV/radio

  • Times staff

Saturday, January 28, 2017 10:42pm

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged

    TODAY

    Action sports
    X Games noon ESPN
    Auto racing
    24 Hours at Daytona 6 a.m. FS2
    24 Hours at Daytona 1 p.m. FS1
    College basketball
    Women: USF at Temple noon CBSSN; 1040-AM
    Women: Virginia at Notre Dame noon ESPNU
    Women: Nebraska at Ohio State noon Big Ten
    Michigan at Michigan State 1 p.m. CBS
    Virginia at Villanova 1 p.m. Fox
    N.C. State at Louisville 1 p.m. Ch. 38
    Women: Wake Forest at Duke 1 p.m. Fox Sun
    Colgate at American 2 p.m. CBSSN
    Women: Iowa at Maryland 2 p.m. ESPN2
    Women: Oregon at Oregon State 2 p.m. ESPNU
    Women: Arkansas at LSU 2 p.m. SEC
    Women: N.C. State at North Carolina 3 p.m. Fox Sun
    Washington at Arizona 3:30 p.m. Fox
    USF at Cincinnati 4 p.m. CBSSN; 820-AM
    Wichita State at Bradley 4 p.m. ESPNU
    Women: Texas A&M at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
    Women: West Virginia at Texas 4 p.m. FS1
    Purdue at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
    Xavier at St. John's 6 p.m. FS1
    Women: Auburn at Alabama 6 p.m. SEC
    Women: Oklahoma at Baylor 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
    Boston College at Virginia Tech 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
    Indiana at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. Big Ten
    Stanford at California 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
    Golf
    PGA Europe: Qatar Masters 4 a.m. Golf
    PGA: Farmers Insurance Open 1 p.m. Golf
    LPGA: Bahamas Classic (taped) 2:30 p.m. Golf
    PGA: Farmers Insurance Open 3 p.m. CBS
    Hockey
    AHL All-Star skills challenge 7:30 p.m. Fox Sun
    NBA
    Thunder at Cavaliers 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m.; 620-AM
    Magic at Raptors 6 p.m. FSF
    Wizards at Pelicans 6 p.m. NBA
    Warriors at Trail Blazers 9 p.m. NBA
    NFL
    Pro Bowl 8 p.m. ESPN, ESPND
    NHL
    All-Star Game 4 p.m. NBC
    Soccer
    FA Cup: Watford at Millwall 7 a.m. FS1
    FA Cup: Leeds United at Sutton United 9 a.m. FS1
    FA Cup: Wigan at Manchester United 11 a.m. FS1
    Mexican: Necaxa at Universidad Nacional 1 p.m. Univision
    Exhibition: Serbia at United States 4 p.m. ESPN2, Unimas
    Mexican: Tigres at Chiapas 6 p.m. ESPND

    Sunday's sports on TV/radio 01/28/17 [Last modified: Saturday, January 28, 2017 10:42pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    © 2017 Tampa Bay Times

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...