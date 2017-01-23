Clear65° FULL FORECASTClear65° FULL FORECAST
Tuesday's sports on TV/radio

  • Times staff

Monday, January 23, 2017 10:33pm

    TODAY

    College basketball
    Auburn at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. SEC
    Kansas at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPN
    Purdue at Michigan State 7 p.m. ESPN2
    Louisville at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ESPNU
    S. Illinois at Wichita State 7 p.m. CBSSN
    Rutgers at Maryland 7 p.m. Big Ten
    Villanova at Marquette 8 p.m. FS1
    Arkansas at Vanderbilt 8:30 p.m. SEC
    Kentucky at Tennessee 9 p.m. ESPN
    Kansas State at Iowa State 9 p.m. ESPNU
    Tulane at Houston 9 p.m. CBSSN
    Penn State at Wisconsin 9 p.m. Big Ten
    Utah State at New Mexico 11 p.m. ESPNU
    Golf
    PGA: Bahamas Classic 3 p.m. Golf
    High school basketball
    Girls: Newsome at Bloomingdale 6 p.m. Spectrum
    Newsome at Bloomingdale 8 p.m. Spectrum
    NBA
    Bulls at Magic 7 p.m. FSF
    Spurs at Raptors 7 p.m. NBA
    NHL
    Blues at Penguins 7 p.m. NBCSN
    Lightning at Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. Fox Sun; 970-AM
    Soccer
    Mexican: Sonora at Correcaminos UAT 9:55 p.m. ESPND
    Tennis
    Australian Open 9 p.m. ESPN2

