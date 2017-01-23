Tuesday's sports on TV/radio

TODAY
|College basketball
|Auburn at South Carolina
|6:30 p.m.
|SEC
|Kansas at West Virginia
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Purdue at Michigan State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Louisville at Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|S. Illinois at Wichita State
|7 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Rutgers at Maryland
|7 p.m.
|Big Ten
|Villanova at Marquette
|8 p.m.
|FS1
|Arkansas at Vanderbilt
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC
|Kentucky at Tennessee
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Kansas State at Iowa State
|9 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Tulane at Houston
|9 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Penn State at Wisconsin
|9 p.m.
|Big Ten
|Utah State at New Mexico
|11 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Golf
|PGA: Bahamas Classic
|3 p.m.
|Golf
|High school basketball
|Girls: Newsome at Bloomingdale
|6 p.m.
|Spectrum
|Newsome at Bloomingdale
|8 p.m.
|Spectrum
|NBA
|Bulls at Magic
|7 p.m.
|FSF
|Spurs at Raptors
|7 p.m.
|NBA
|NHL
|Blues at Penguins
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Lightning at Blackhawks
|8:30 p.m.
|Fox Sun; 970-AM
|Soccer
|Mexican: Sonora at Correcaminos UAT
|9:55 p.m.
|ESPND
|Tennis
|Australian Open
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2