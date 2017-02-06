Tuesday's sports on TV/radio

TODAY
|Baseball
|Caribbean Series final
|11 p.m.
|ESPND
|College basketball
|Maryland at Penn State
|6 p.m.
|Big Ten
|Alabama at South Carolina
|6:30 p.m.
|SEC
|Florida at Georgia
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2; 620-AM
|LSU at Kentucky
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Wake Forest at Notre Dame
|7 p.m.
|ESPNews
|Tulsa at Memphis
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Georgetown at Villanova
|7 p.m.
|FS1
|Rhode Island at UMass
|7 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Illinois at Northwestern
|8 p.m.
|Big Ten
|Vanderbilt at Arkansas
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC
|Mississippi State at Auburn
|9 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Texas Tech at TCU
|9 p.m.
|ESPNews
|Iowa State at Texas
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Michigan State at Michigan
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Butler at Marquette
|9 p.m.
|CBSSN
|San Diego State at San Jose State
|11 p.m.
|CBSSN
|College lacrosse
|Navy at Johns Hopkins
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NBA
|Magic at Rockets
|8 p.m.
|FSF, NBA
|NHL
|Kings at Lightning
|7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN; 970-AM
|Soccer
|German Cup: Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPND
|Mexican: America at Chiapas
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPND