Tuesday's sports on TV/radio

  • Times staff

Monday, February 6, 2017 10:54pm

    TODAY

    Baseball
    Caribbean Series final 11 p.m. ESPND
    College basketball
    Maryland at Penn State 6 p.m. Big Ten
    Alabama at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. SEC
    Florida at Georgia 7 p.m. ESPN2; 620-AM
    LSU at Kentucky 7 p.m. ESPN
    Wake Forest at Notre Dame 7 p.m. ESPNews
    Tulsa at Memphis 7 p.m. ESPNU
    Georgetown at Villanova 7 p.m. FS1
    Rhode Island at UMass 7 p.m. CBSSN
    Illinois at Northwestern 8 p.m. Big Ten
    Vanderbilt at Arkansas 8:30 p.m. SEC
    Mississippi State at Auburn 9 p.m. ESPNU
    Texas Tech at TCU 9 p.m. ESPNews
    Iowa State at Texas 9 p.m. ESPN2
    Michigan State at Michigan 9 p.m. ESPN
    Butler at Marquette 9 p.m. CBSSN
    San Diego State at San Jose State 11 p.m. CBSSN
    College lacrosse
    Navy at Johns Hopkins 5 p.m. ESPNU
    NBA
    Magic at Rockets 8 p.m. FSF, NBA
    NHL
    Kings at Lightning 7:30 p.m. NBCSN; 970-AM
    Soccer
    German Cup: Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich 2:30 p.m. ESPND
    Mexican: America at Chiapas 8:30 p.m. ESPND

