Clear68° FULL FORECASTClear68° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Wednesday's sports on TV/radio

  • Times staff

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 10:33pm

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged

    TODAY

    College basketball
    Longwood at Texas Tech 5 p.m. FSF
    Elon vs. Duke 6 p.m. ESPN2
    Fairfield at Boston College 6 p.m. CBSSN
    American U at Villanova 6:30 p.m. FS1
    Arkansas-Little Rock at Florida 7 p.m. SEC; 1250-AM
    Kentucky at Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN
    Missouri vs. Illinois 7 p.m. ESPNU
    St. John's at Syracuse 7 p.m. Fox Sun
    Vermont at Butler 7 p.m. FSF
    Oakland at Michigan State 7 p.m. Big Ten
    Northern Iowa at North Carolina 8 p.m. ESPN2
    Auburn vs. Oklahoma 8:30 p.m. CBSSN
    So. Ill.-Edwardsville at Marquette 8:30 p.m. FS1
    Clemson at South Carolina 9 p.m. ESPNU
    Arkansas State vs. Alabama 9 p.m. SEC
    Bradley at TCU 9 p.m. FSF
    Women: UConn at Nebraska 9 p.m. Big Ten
    Virginia at California 10 p.m. ESPN2
    Kent State at Oregon State 11 p.m. ESPNU
    College football
    Poinsettia Bowl: BYU vs. Wyoming 9 p.m. ESPN; 620-AM
    NBA
    Bucks at Cavaliers 7 p.m. NBA
    Mavericks at Trail Blazers 10 p.m. NBA
    NHL
    Capitals at Flyers 8 p.m. NBCSN
    Soccer
    German: Leipzig at Bayern Munich 2 p.m. FS1
    German: Bayer Leverkusen at Koln 2 p.m. FS2

    Wednesday's sports on TV/radio 12/20/16 [Last modified: Tuesday, December 20, 2016 10:33pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    © 2016 Tampa Bay Times

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...