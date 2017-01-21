Two good periods enough to earn Jackets a victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Blue Jackets would just as soon forget the second period of Saturday's game, when the Hurricanes rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie it.

Columbus didn't play much better in the third but withstood 15 shots and killed three penalties. Midway through, Scott Hartnell scored his second goal of the game and the Blue Jackets won 3-2. Columbus got the win despite being outshot 37-20.

Hartnell scored in the first period and then netted the tiebreaker, helping the Blue Jackets overcome a horrendous second period — in which they managed only two shots on goal — to beat Carolina for the second time last week.

"It's nice to win a game where you don't play a complete 60 minutes," Hartnell said.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 35 saves for Columbus. "We have no chance if 'Bob' doesn't play the way he does," coach John Tortorella said.

Carolina lost to the Penguins 7-1 the night before. "We wanted a good bounce-back, and I thought we did that," center Jordan Staal said.

Game highlights: Anders Lee scored two power-play goals to lead the host Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Kings. New York, which fired coach Jack Capuano on Tuesday, won its third straight and fourth in the past five. … Miles Wood scored twice, Keith Kinkaid stopped 35 shots and the Devils beat the slumping host Flyers 4-1. Philadelphia has lost 12 of 15 since ending a 10-game winning streak in December. … Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period as the host Jets handed the Blues their third straight loss, 5-3. Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his Atlanta-Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the Blues' scoreless second. He had a 24-save period on Oct. 31, 2009, against Ottawa. Pavelec had 34 saves for the game. … Mike Hoffman scored the tying goal with 1:11 left in regulation, Tom Pyatt had the shootout winner and the Senators beat the host Maple Leafs 3-2. … Zach Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and the Sabres beat the host Canadiens 3-2. … Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime to give the Capitals a 5-4 comeback win over the host Stars. Washington trailed 3-1 entering the third.

Around the league: Canucks center Henrik Sedin reached 1,000 career points with a goal in a 2-1 win over the visiting Panthers late Friday. Sedin, 36, became the 85th player to record 1,000 and the 38th to do it with one franchise.