Mostly Cloudy67° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy67° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Penguins win wild OT affair

  • Times wires

Monday, January 16, 2017 7:58pm

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged

    PITTSBURGH — Conor Sheary scored 34 seconds into overtime and the Penguins ended the Capitals' nine-game winning streak with an 8-7 victory Monday night that included nine second-period goals.

    Related News/Archive

    Sheary had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Evgeni Malkin picked up his 11th career hat trick during a frenetic second period, and Sidney Crosby collected his NHL-leading 27th goal to go with three assists. Bryan Rust and Nick Bonino also scored for Pittsburgh.

    The Penguins trailed 3-0 before scoring six goals in less than 11 minutes in the second period, more goals than the Capitals had allowed in a game all season.

    Lars Eller scored twice for Washington, and T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky also scored.

    The Capitals came in with the NHL's best defense, leading the league in goals against while rocketing to the top of the Metropolitan Division. For about 25 minutes, it seemed Washington was well on its way to a 10th straight win — which would have been the second-longest streak in franchise history — as it raced to a three-goal lead.

    Pittsburgh's rally didn't start with a goal but an elbow. Forward Patric Hornqvist hit Oshie in the corner, leading to a wrestling match with Daniel Winnik that sent both off for roughing.

    Then, the floodgates opened.

    Malkin's one-timer from the right circle put the Penguins on the board 6:28 into the second, sparking a span of 10:51 in which the goalies found themselves fishing the puck out of the net a combined eight times.

    GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Veteran Thomas Vanek scored late in the second period to help the host Red Wings to a 1-0 victory over the Canadiens. … Nikolay Kulemin scored two of New York's three second-period goals, Thomas Greiss made 32 saves for his first shutout this season and the visiting Islanders beat the Bruins 4-0. … Jack Eichel scored two goals and the host Sabres defeated the Stars 4-1. … Joel Ward scored a short-handed goal and took a hard hit to assist on Timo Meier's goal, helping the host Sharks beat the Jets 5-2 for their third win in eight games.

    AROUND THE LEAGUE: Rangers backup goalie Antti Raanta is expected to be out for 7-10 days with a lower body injury.

    Penguins win wild OT affair 01/16/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 16, 2017 10:33pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    © 2017 Tampa Bay Times

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...