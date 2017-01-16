Penguins win wild OT affair

PITTSBURGH — Conor Sheary scored 34 seconds into overtime and the Penguins ended the Capitals' nine-game winning streak with an 8-7 victory Monday night that included nine second-period goals.

Sheary had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Evgeni Malkin picked up his 11th career hat trick during a frenetic second period, and Sidney Crosby collected his NHL-leading 27th goal to go with three assists. Bryan Rust and Nick Bonino also scored for Pittsburgh.

The Penguins trailed 3-0 before scoring six goals in less than 11 minutes in the second period, more goals than the Capitals had allowed in a game all season.

Lars Eller scored twice for Washington, and T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky also scored.

The Capitals came in with the NHL's best defense, leading the league in goals against while rocketing to the top of the Metropolitan Division. For about 25 minutes, it seemed Washington was well on its way to a 10th straight win — which would have been the second-longest streak in franchise history — as it raced to a three-goal lead.

Pittsburgh's rally didn't start with a goal but an elbow. Forward Patric Hornqvist hit Oshie in the corner, leading to a wrestling match with Daniel Winnik that sent both off for roughing.

Then, the floodgates opened.

Malkin's one-timer from the right circle put the Penguins on the board 6:28 into the second, sparking a span of 10:51 in which the goalies found themselves fishing the puck out of the net a combined eight times.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Veteran Thomas Vanek scored late in the second period to help the host Red Wings to a 1-0 victory over the Canadiens. … Nikolay Kulemin scored two of New York's three second-period goals, Thomas Greiss made 32 saves for his first shutout this season and the visiting Islanders beat the Bruins 4-0. … Jack Eichel scored two goals and the host Sabres defeated the Stars 4-1. … Joel Ward scored a short-handed goal and took a hard hit to assist on Timo Meier's goal, helping the host Sharks beat the Jets 5-2 for their third win in eight games.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Rangers backup goalie Antti Raanta is expected to be out for 7-10 days with a lower body injury.