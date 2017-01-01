Leafs rookie clips Wings

TORONTO — Auston Matthews put on a show for the streaking Maple Leafs in his first outdoor game

Matthews, the first overall pick in last year's draft, scored in regulation and overtime, leading the Maple Leafs to a fifth straight victory, 5-4 over the Red Wings on Sunday at BMO Field in the league's first outdoor game of the season.

"Definitely one of the best moments in hockey I've ever experienced for myself," said Matthews, who got his first career overtime goal.

Toronto scored four times in the third to overcome a 1-0 deficit. But it blew the lead, with Detroit's Anthony Mantha tying the score with 1.1 seconds left.

"We got a lesson here and still won the game for our fans," Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. "And let's be honest, the NHL likes it that it was 5-4 way better than it would've (liked) 1-0, so it's exciting."

Around the league: The Predators placed star defenseman P.K. Subban on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and will evaluate him in two to three weeks. The Lightning hosts Nashville on Thursday. … Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo, the Lightning's first-round draft pick in 2014, was suspended three games for physical abuse of officials Saturday against the Flames. As linesman David Brisebois held the front of DeAngelo's jersey with both hands to restrain him after a scrum, DeAngelo tried to push Brisebois away. The Lightning traded DeAngelo to Arizona for a draft pick at last year's draft.