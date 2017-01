Vikes QB is most accurate

MINNEAPOLIS — Sam Bradford wrapped up his first season with Minnesota with three first-half touchdown passes and an NFL record. Bradford went 25-for-33 and set the single-season record with a 71.6 percent completion rate. "I would trade that for wins any day, but the fact that we were able to go out there and accomplish that as a group, everyone contributes to that, it's pretty cool," he said. The Vikings started 5-0 before stumbling out of their bye.



