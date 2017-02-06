Virginia takes out shorthanded Cards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — London Perrantes scored 18 and No. 12 Virginia opened the second half with a 22-5 run, going on to beat shorthanded No. 4 Louisville 71-55 Monday night.

Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Cavaliers (18-5, 8-3 ACC), who moved into a tie with Florida State for second in the conference. Virginia has four consecutive victories over the Cardinals, including a sweep of the season series.

Freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points for Louisville (19-5, 7-4), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Donovan Mitchell added 16.

The Cardinals were without their second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider (12.1) out with a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel (11.1) and center Mangok Mathiang (7.1 points, 6.2 rebounds) suspended for missing curfew.

Reserve guard Tony Hicks also missed the game with a broken bone in his hand, leaving coach Rick Pitino with just seven scholarship players.

"I think it was a factor," Pitino said when asked about fatigue, "but we took really good shots in the first half, moved the basketball. In the second half, we reverted back to AAU basketball, just jacking up shots."

Louisville will host Miami on Saturday. Virginia visits Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Louisville led 34-32 at the half but a 3-pointer by Perrantes got Virginia going on the big run to open a 54-39 lead.

UF: The Gators expect to have forward Keith Stone, a key backup, available tonight at Georgia after he missed two games with an illness.

KANSAS: The Jayhawks lifted an indefinite suspension of forward Carlton Bragg Jr., who missed three games after he was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He came off the bench Monday night and scored six points as No. 3 Kansas battled past Kansas State 74-71 on the road.

POLL: Gonzaga was No. 1 for a second straight week in the Associated Press poll after a week in which all but four of the top 10 teams lost at least once. FSU is No. 14 and UF, which routed Kentucky on Saturday, is two spots behind the Wildcats at No. 17. Oregon, which beat Arizona, went from 13th to fifth.

Women

NO. 11 TEXAS 85, NO. 2 BAYLOR 79: Joyner Holmes drove for the tiebreaking layup with a minute left and the Longhorns (19-4, 13-0 Big 12) never trailed as they won their 17th consecutive game, ended the Bears' 21-game winning streak and give them their first home loss in nearly three years. Baylor (23-2, 12-1) had won 55 straight home games since losing to West Virginia on March 2, 2014. The Bears, trailing by 16 early in the second half, tied it at 76 on Alexis Jones' jumper with 1:28 left. Holmes made her layup, then two free throws after a Jones miss. Texas now has the nation's second-longest winning streak behind UConn's 97.

NO. 5 FSU 80, NO. 16 MIAMI 71: Chatrice White had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the host Seminoles (22-2, 10-1 ACC) won their ninth straight. The Hurricanes (17-6, 6-5) rallied to tie it at 54 early in the fourth on Keyona Hayes' 3-pointer but FSU took control with a 14-2 run. Miami closed within 72-69 on a Jessica Thomas 3-pointer but got no closer.

NO. 7 ND 85, NO. 12 LOUISVILLE 66: Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 for the host Irish (22-3, 10-1 ACC). Lindsay Allen's eight assists moved her past Skylar Diggins into second all-time at Notre Dame.

TOP SEEDS: The NCAA released a ranking of the top 16 teams for the NCAA Tournament. UConn, Baylor, South Carolina and Mississippi State were the projected No. 1s, followed by FSU.

POLL: No. 24 Tennessee is ranked for the first time since Dec. 5; No. 21 Michigan is ranked for the first time since 2013.