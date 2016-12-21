All-Tampa Bay volleyball teams

Pinellas Player of the Year: Cameron Fitzpatrick, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic

Why we picked her: Fitzpatrick missed most of last season with a torn labrum in her right shoulder. Fully healed this season, she quickly became the Marauders' top offensive threat. She has a powerful strike and good leaping ability. That resulted in 328 kills as well as 40 aces and 186 digs. As a team, CCC went 23-4 but lost to Holy Names in the district tournament semifinals. "This season went pretty well," she said. "We lose a lot of seniors so it may be different next season, but I was happy with the way it went."

Memorable moment: Actually, Fitzpatrick said there were two moments. During the regular season, the Marauders defeated district nemesis Holy Names. AHN's top player, Camille Opp, was missing from that match, but Fitzpatrick said it was nice to finally beat the Jaguars. Then there was the Calvary Christian tournament in which CCC defeated the host team twice, including the finals. "That was exciting," Fitzpatrick said. "That was probably the most energetic that we have been."

What's next? Fitzpatrick will not slow down in the new year. She has already started playing club volleyball again, which extends through spring and summer.

Did you know? Fitzpatrick loves the outdoors. Her family is taking a 10-day vacation to Alaska over the winter break, and for part of the trip they will be hunting bears. "I don't get to do it very often, but I love hunting and fishing," she said. "I'm definitely on the country side, but very few people know that. Put me in the woods or on a lake or on a four-wheeler and I'm all about getting muddy."

Hillsborough Player of the Year: Camryn Vogler, So., Plant

Why we picked her: On a team loaded with talented seniors, Vogler was a young player her teammates could rely on. That was evident all season, but especially true in a five-set win over Tallahassee Leon in the Class 8A state semifinals. Vogler had 14 kills and helped the Panthers rally from two sets down. She also had the final kill in the fifth set. "Once I saw the ball was set to Camryn, I knew that it was over," senior Lexie Atlas said. Vogler finished her season with 263 kills and 172 digs.

Memorable moment: It was making the Class 8A state final against Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. The Panthers fell short of a title, but they did win 28 matches. "Last season we weren't even expected to win districts," Vogler said. "So this season, we had a lot of seniors and we were all used to playing with each other. We stressed that we could win a championship. We got all the way to final, which is a good season."

What's next? Vogler will continue to concentrate on club volleyball during the offseason. She plans to play in college and hopes to make a college choice by the end of her junior year, if not sooner.

Did you know? Vogler has traveled to several countries with her family. Over Christmas break she will be in Germany, Hungary and Austria. She has also been to Croatia, Italy and Bermuda. Despite being a world traveller, she is not fluent in any other language. "I think I'm going to take German when I get in college," she said.

North Suncoast Player of the Year: Sarah Asbury, Sr., Weeki Wachee

Why we picked her: Asbury was all over the floor as the Hornets' setter. She set to talented teammates like Miranda Werkmeister (317 kills) and Brooke Sereda (273 kills). She recorded 714 assists and added 231 digs, 83 kills and 58 aces. "It took me a while to get used to playing the position because each player is different and you have to know how to set to them," she said. "If I have a 5-foot-8 hitter then I can't set them too tight. But if I have a 5-foot-11 hitter, then I can set them tight. I had to learn stuff like that."

Memorable moment: Asbury said it was a match the Hornets didn't win. They advanced to the Class 6A region final against Ponte Vedra, losing 3-1. That put an end to a 21-9 season, as well as her career at Weeki Wachee. But she said she'll never forget the atmosphere of that match. "I think it was going back to the elite eight and holding the match in our gym," Asbury said. "We broke the record for attendance, so it was great having everyone there to support us. We even had players from different schools there to watch us."

What's next? Asbury hopes to keep playing in college. She has interest from Pasco-Hernando State College, as well as Palm Beach State College and Warner University. Wherever she goes it will be in Florida. She is dual-enrolled at both Weeki Wachee and the Spring Hill campus of PHSC. She has 18 college credit hours, but they only transfer is she stays in state. Asbury would like to get a degree in hospitality.

Did you know? Asbury is an avid Tampa Bay Lightning fan. She said the walls in her bedroom are covered with Lightning posters, and she has a Steven Stamkos blanket on her bed. She attended Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final when the Lightning played the Blackhawks. And when she attends games, she's one of those fans on the glass when the team is warming up. Oh, and she can't ice skate. A Florida native, Asbury said the only skating she has ever tried is on a sheet of plastic. "My dad always watched hockey and I got into it," Asbury said. "It just happened and now I'm a huge fan."

Coach of the Year: Margeaux Sinibaldi, Plant

The Panthers had a talented mix of seniors and underclassmen, and Sinibaldi was able to get them to play together all season. Plant went 28-4 and advanced to the Class 8A state title game in Ocala. Included in that run was a five-setter against Tallahassee Leon. The Panthers are 56-11 in two years with Sinibaldi.

First team

OH Danielle Ballou, Sr., East Lake: Eagles' go-to player with 347 kills, 43 aces and 185 digs.

OH Jenna Hampton, Jr., Berkeley Prep: One of the key players on a team loaded with talent. Had 251 kills, 30 blocks and 271 digs.

OH Camille Opp, Sr., Academy of the Holy Names: At 6-foot-1, Opp was a powerful hitter from the outside. Manhattan commit had 301 kills and 28 blocks to lead the Jaguars to a region tournament berth.

S Abby Strong, So., Palm Harbor University: A starter since her freshman year, Strong was again the quarterback of the offense with 468 assists.

S Sarah Moffitt, Jr., Plant: Played a major role in the Panthers' run to the state championship match. Had 397 assists and 108 digs.

MH Amanda Phegley, Jr., Berkeley Prep: When Phegley, who is 6 feet 4, was in the match she was awfully hard to hit around. She not only had 203 kills but a team-high 93 blocks.

MH Kathryn Attar, Sr., Wharton: Was all over the floor for the Wildcats. Was the top hitter with 332 kills and had 510 digs, eighth best in the state.

L Emily Draper, Sr., Robinson: A wall on defense for the Knights. She had 676 digs, tops in the state, and 30 aces. Helped Robinson to the state semifinals and was named the Florida Dairy Farmers' Class 6A Player of the Year.

Second team

OH Jessie Mooney, Jr., Mitchell

OH Emma Strong, Sr., Palm Harbor University

OH Miranda Werkmeister, Sr., Weeki Wachee

S Kendall Bulleit, Sr., Academy of the Holy Names

S Ashten Fulk, Sr., Clearwater Central Catholic

MH Julia Angelo, Sr., Palm Harbor University

H Kaylie Butts, Sr., Plant

L Bailey Wilson, Jr., Plant

Third team

OH Kirbea Harrell, Jr., Fivay

OH Johannah Cummines, Sr., Ridgewood

OH Catherine Trueheart, Sr., Tampa Bay HEAT

S Brie Tsamis, Sr., Mitchell

S Jessica Stroemich, Sr., St. Petersburg

MH Jacqueline St. Cin, So., Shorecrest

MH Jennifer Aten, So., Springstead

L Zeena Khazendar, So., Palm Harbor University

Honorable mention

Academy at the Lakes: Elizabeth Hannah, Lauren Reinhart; Academy of the Holy Names: Ashley Lambert; Berkeley Prep: Kellyn Trowse, Grace Varsames; Bloomingdale: Emily Doyle; Boca Ciega: Krystal White; Brandon: Crystal Leavell, Michaela Burney; Calvary Christian: Caslin Layer, Brionna Slaughter, Reagan Evans; Carrollwood Day: Ally-Reese Williams, Gabriela Quarles, Jacklyn Kernohan, Kendel Saigol; Clearwater: Olivia Jones; Clearwater Central Catholic: Anna Vollmer, Channing Chambers, Pammy Robinson; Countryside: Cherelle Beckles; Gulf: Caitlin Wade; East Bay: Cheyanne Westerman; East Lake: Bailey Morey, Jordan Duffy; Hernando: Ali Bronson; Hillsborough: Julianna Althaus; Indian Rocks Christian: Elise Moralobo; Land O'Lakes: Tori Thomopalos; Mitchell: Kennedy Deluca, Mariella Haimes; Nature Coast: Faith Williams; Newsome: Camila Vazquez; Northside Christian: Dani Bierman, Caitlyn Russell; Osceola: Alyssa Valdez; Palm Harbor University: Jessica Angelo; Plant: Lexie Atlas, Carson Gibbs; Ridgewood: Sara Pretto; Robinson: Elly Frierson, Kristin Werdine, McKenna Tyson; St. Petersburg: Jenna Smith, Jill Kilgroe, Hailey Dolan; Seminole: Briahna Slater; Shorecrest: Nicole Levine; Taylor Waldmann; Springstead: Alexis Thompson, Elise Crowell; Steinbrenner: Lexi Eaves, Erin LeClair; Sunlake: Colby Coats, Nelly Diaz, Hannah Presson; Tampa Bay HEAT: Abigail Casiano, Allison Rogers; Tarpon Springs: Mackenzie Dufresne; Weeki Wachee: Brooke Sereda; Wharton: Allie Schneider; Wiregrass Ranch: Elanny Breton, Alyson Clark, Caroline Eichelberger