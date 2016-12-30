Vols win Music City in Manning flashback

NASHVILLE — Joshua Dobbs ran for three touchdowns and 118 yards and threw for 291 yards and another score as Tennessee beat No. 24 Nebraska 38-24 Friday in the Music City Bowl.

The Volunteers (9-4) beat a Big Ten team in a bowl for a third straight year and notched their first win in three tries against the Cornhuskers. It's the first time Tennessee has won three straight bowls since 1994-1996 when Peyton Manning was quarterback.

Tennessee took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and outgained Nebraska 521-318 in total offense.

Nebraska (9-4) lost four of their final six after rising as high as No. 7 in the rankings.

Ryker Fyfe, a fifth-year former walk-on, started for injured quarterbackTommy Armstrong. He pulled Nebraska within a touchdown in the fourth. Fyfe threw two touchdown passes to Brandon Reilly and ran for a 9-yard score with 10:02 left in the fourth to pull the Huskers within 31-24.

Dobbs answered with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Josh Malone for the final margin.

"Great, great competitor," Tennessee coach Butch Jones said of Dobbs. "I knew he was going to play one of his best games."

Nebraska coach Mike Riley said Dobbs' athleticism was key: "He did a nice job of throwing a lot of balls right on time, but it looked like to me, too, that when it wasn't there, when it wasn't right on time, he moved around, bought time where he moved around and ran. Those plays were hard on us."

Defensive end Derek Barnett got his Vols-record 33rd career sack with 3:29 left, breaking a tie with Reggie White.

SUN BOWL: Bryce Love took over for the absent Christian McCaffrey in the Stanford backfield, running for 119 yards and catching a 49-yard touchdown pass as the No. 16 Cardinal beat North Carolina 25-23 in El Paso, Texas. Stanford (10-3) held on after UNC (8-5) drove 97 yards in 1:11, pulling within two with 25 seconds left on Mitch Trubisky's 2-yard pass to Bug Howard. Trubisky was sacked on the two-point conversion try, as defensive end and game MVP Solomon Thomas forced him to retreat before being taken down. "The significance of (the loss)," UNC coach Larry Fedora said, "is hopefully it will gnaw at our gut until we get back out on the field and early September." McCaffrey skipped the game to focus on the NFL. "When the game was on the line and we had to make a big play, we did," said Stanford coach David Shaw, who made it a point to praise McCaffrey's career.

LIBERTY BOWL: Nick Chubb ran for 142 yards and a touchdown, sending Georgia past TCU 31-23 in Memphis and giving the Bulldogs (8-5) a bowl victory for the third straight year. The Horned Frogs (6-7) end with their third losing year in Gary Patterson's 16 full seasons as coach. "Nobody on our offense stopped. Nobody on our team stopped,'' Chubb said. "We kept pounding." Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson set a Liberty Bowl record with three sacks and was named game MVP. After the game, Georgia's top receiver and kick returner, junior Isaiah McKenzie, said he will declare for the NFL draft.

ARIZONA BOWL: Arion Worthman threw for 207 yards to balance out Air Force's run-heavy offense, Jacobi Owens scored two touchdowns and the Falcons overcame a sluggish start to beat South Alabama 45-21 in Tucson, Ariz. Air Force (10-3) struggled to get its triple-option going, trailing 21-3 at halftime. Then the Falcons scored 42 straight. South Alabama (6-7) missed its first winning season in four years as a Division I-A program.

MINNESOTA: Ten suspended players will not face charges in connection with September's alleged sexual assault near campus, prosecutors in Hennepin County said after taking a second look at the case that triggered suspensions, possible expulsions, talk of a bowl boycott by players and questions of whether coach Tracy Claeys should continue with the program. County Attorney Mike Freeman described "deplorable behavior'' but said there wasn't enough information to warrant criminal charges.

Basketball: Flight puts scare into Butler

Butler players and staff members had some terrifying moments Thursday night after their plane lost cabin pressure during a flight home from a game in New York and made a rapid descent for an unscheduled landing in Pittsburgh.

The charter plane's lights went out about 25 minutes into the flight. Coach Chris Holtmann said the plane became "really cold," and a flight attendant told the team and staff members to put on oxygen masks. The plane rapidly went from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet as panicked players yelled and staff members texted spouses, worried they might not see them again.

"I was shook. It was scary, we had guys crying," Holtmann said. The plane landed in Pittsburgh and the team stayed at a hotel.

NO. 4 BAYLOR 76, OU 50: Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the visiting Bears (12-0) in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

WOMEN: Maria Jespersen scored a career-best 26 and had 15 rebounds as No. 23 USF pulled away in the third quarter and cruised to a 74-60 victory over visiting Stetson. Kitija Laksa added 20 points and Tamara Henshaw had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double double for the Bulls (11-1). … Kelsey Plum scored 44, Chantel Osahor had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 9 Washington (14-1, 2-0 Pac-12) rolled to a 99-77 victory at Oregon.