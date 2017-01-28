Curry's halfcourt 3 sparks Warriors rout

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 in the third quarter after his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season at the end of the first half to lead the Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Clippers on Saturday night.

Curry's 51-foot shot was the spark on a night that began with his playing status in doubt because of a sore left quad. After testing his leg in warmups, Curry was cleared to play and showed no signs of the injury, hitting nine 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant added 23 points and Klay Thompson scored 16 to give Golden State its eighth straight win over its Southern California rival.

Blake Griffin scored 20 for the Clippers, who have lost four of five since star point guard Chris Paul went down with a torn ligament in left thumb.

The Warriors broke open the game with a 17-6 run over the final 2:14 of the first half. After Durant scored on a bank shot inside, Draymond Green really got it going when he blocked Griffin then beat him back down the floor for a dunk. After another stop by Golden State, Thompson hit a 3-pointer in transition to make it 62-45.

Curry punctuated the half with his shot from just beyond halfcourt to beat the buzzer and make it 72-51. Curry dived to the floor in celebration before dancing with his teammates. This was his first basket of the year from beyond 40 feet after making four last season.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Isaiah Thomas had 37 points and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help the visiting Celtics beat the Bucks 112-108 for their third straight win. … Goran Dragic scored 23, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the host Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Pistons 116-103. … DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and the visiting Kings handed the Hornets their fourth straight loss, 109-106.

TWITTER BEEF: After the Trail Blazers' 112-109 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday, a Twitter skirmish broke out between Memphis forward Chandler Parsons and Portland guard CJ McCollum. It started with a post during the game from the Trail Blazers' main account, which teased Parsons for an airball on a 3-pointer. "To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket," @trailblazers posted. Afterward, Parsons shot back: "good luck in the lottery show this year." McCollum took issue, posting: "We hit the lottery by not signing you." In a statement, Blazers president Chris McGowan said the original team post was meant to be lighthearted but "was probably a little too close to the line."