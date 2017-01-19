What to make of Adrian Peterson's interest in the Bucs

Thanks, but no thanks, AP.

Don't want you. Don't need you. Well, we need someone, but not you.

You hear that, Bucs? Don't do it. Just say no.

To catch you up, Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson told ESPN that if he doesn't return to the Minnesota next season, Tampa Bay is a place he might like to be. He mentioned the Bucs, Texans and Giants.

Let Houston and New York chase him. The Bucs don't need the baggage.

For starters, AP is almost 32 going on 53. You have to think Peterson is looking to get paid and a running back with that kind of mileage is not a smart investment.

Yes, with Doug Martin's future in question and no sure-fire replacement, the Bucs desperately need a running back. But the Bucs would be better off using a bulk of their dollars on other areas — wide receiver, offensive line, pass rusher, maybe a safety. Find a younger running back somewhere else, such as the draft.

That would be the smart play anyway seeing as how Peterson might not have a whole lot of gas left in the tank.

But forget all that. Forget the on-field aspect of AP. It's the off-field issue that just isn't worth it.

It was less than three years ago that Peterson used a switch from a tree to discipline his 4-year-old son. Photos of the wounds on his son showed that Peterson's discipline went way too far. He abused his child. Peterson has since apologized and said he would never do such a thing again.

Maybe he's a good parent. Maybe he has learned his lesson. Maybe he is a changed man. Maybe he deserves the chance to continue his career with another team.

Just let that other team be someone other than Tampa Bay. His past is too ugly and his future is too bleak.

Thanks anyway, AP.