Whoa, Nellie, look who will be at Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — The Rose Bowl will feature a legendary comeback, no matter what happens on the field tonight between USC and Penn State.

A college football icon is coming home.

Announcer Keith Jackson, whose voice was the quintessential Saturday soundtrack for generations, will be at the game as a spectator. He hasn't attended a college football game since the BCS title game at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 4, 2006, when Texas beat USC. That was the final game of his broadcasting career.

"I have a long-standing relationship with Penn State," Jackson said by phone from his Los Angeles home. "The history of the school is incredible. The coaches, I knew them all. I knew a lot of families that sent their people there. Just ties. So that they wouldn't feel so terribly lonesome, I thought I'd go over there and mill around a little bit, chew the fat and stay out of the way if I can."

Jackson, 88, also has lots of close friendships with people at USC, among them marching band director Art Bartner, who sent the Spirit of Troy to perform at the stadium in December 2015 when the broadcast center was named in honor of Jackson, a mainstay with ABC Sports from 1966 to 2006. "USC is tough," Jackson said in that folksy, down-home style so familiar to untold millions of viewers. "They're just a bunch of big ol' bulldogs. They can load up on you and run over you. Unless you have some depth, they're probably going to whup ya."

UConn women's streak hits 88

ORLANDO — Napheesa Collier had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists and top-ranked Connecticut extended its winning streak to 88 games, routing UCF 84-48 Sunday in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Huskies moved within two victories of matching their NCAA record of 90 straight wins, and they set the NCAA record with 31 straight road wins. If UConn wins its next game Wednesday against East Carolina, it will be going for the record-tying 90th at home vs. USF on Jan. 10.

Aliyah Gregory had 18 points for the Knights (10-4). "It doesn't get any tougher than this," Gregory said.

NO. 22 OREGON ST. 73, NO. 9 WASH. 70: Sydney Wiese hit five 3s and finished with 26 points and six assists as the visiting Beavers (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) held on in a matchup of last season's Final Four teams. Pac-12 career scoring leader Kelsey Plum had 22 points but shot 8-for-23 and had nine turnovers for the Huskies (14-2, 1-1).

NO. 3 BAYLOR 90, KANSAS 43: Nina Davis and Alexis Jones each scored 16 as the host Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) overcame a sluggish start.

NO. 4 MARYLAND 83, MINN. 72: Brionna Jones had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the host Terrapins (13-1) in their Big Ten opener.

NO. 5 MISS. ST. 74, LSU 48: Victoria Vivians had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Chinwe Okorie added 17 points to help the visiting Bulldogs (15-0) in their SEC opener.

NO. 6 S.C. 93, ALABAMA 45: A'ja Wilson scored 23 and Alaina Coates had her 50th career double double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to help the host Gamecocks (11-1) open SEC play.

NO. 10 UCLA 87, NO. 20 COLORADO 74: Monique Billings tied a career high with 27 points and added 18 rebounds to pace the host Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12).

FOOTBALL: As expected, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, projected by some to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, announced he will forgo his senior season. LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also declared for the draft.