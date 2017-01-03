Get ready for wrestling under the lights at Plant High

TAMPA — A year in the making, Plant hosts Jefferson in what is believed to be Hillsborough County's first nighttime, outdoor wrestling match. The event takes place Wednesday on the football field at Dads Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

"It's a nocturnal thing," second-year Plant coach Bryan Kenney said. "With the stadium we have here at Plant, if anybody needs to do it, it should be us."

Kenney proposed the idea to principal Rob Nelson and athletic director Lauren Otero in December 2015. Not long afterward, he received the okay.

"(Nelson and Otero) thought I was crazy, but there are no rules against it," Kenney said. "We wanted to make this happen last year."

Kenney said word began to really get out before the winter break and that the campus is abuzz about the prospect of a nighttime wrestling match.

"They were excited," Kenney said of his wrestlers. "The football players are excited to come see what we're doing, too. Hey, we've got people who are going to get thrown on their head on the 50-yard line."

The coach sought Jefferson as an opponent because of proximity and the fact that both are in rebuilding phases.

"When we locked down Jefferson, the whole (school) definitely got excited about it," Kenney said. "Here are two programs that are at the same level."

Adam Altuzarra, a former Jefferson wrestler (class of 2005) who is in his fourth year coaching his alma mater, welcomed the idea of wrestling against Plant at night.

"When (Kenney) contacted me about it I said, 'Yes, I'd love to,' " Altuzarra recollected. "Man, I'm 100 percent for that."

Kenney, who previously coached in Dallas, first became aware of nighttime wrestling as a high school wrestler in the Chicago area, noting that powerhouse Iowa has nighttime matches at the college level.

The Panthers enter Wednesday's matchup at 6-3 and, in their coach's eyes, are on the way up.

"We were looking to field a full team and be competitive last year," Kenney said. "We really had to regroup and put things in perspective. This year, we're looking for a district title."

Altuzarra is hopeful that Wednesday's event will help bring the sport some notoriety and that more evening matches could be scheduled in the future.

"This is mainstream. Let's get it out there," he said.