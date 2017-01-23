Wolfpack comes back on Duke's home court

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Dennis Smith scored a season-high 32 to help North Carolina State rally from 12 down late in the first half and stun No. 17 Duke 84-82 on Monday night.

Abdul-Malik Abu added 19 points for the Wolfpack (14-7, 3-5 ACC), which won at Duke's famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since 1995. N.C. State ran off a 20-5 run to erase a 68-59 deficit in the final 6½ minutes then got a final stop when Jayson Tatum lost control of the ball before getting a shot off on Duke's final possession.

N.C. State — which had lost four of five coming in — shot 55 percent after halftime, with Smith dominating the Blue Devils (15-5, 3-4) all night and finishing 10-of-18 from the floor with six assists.

"We've taken a few hits, obviously," Wolfpack coach Mark Gottfried said. "I think it shows a lot about character after you take a few hits to come and win a game like this here."

NO. 3 GONZAGA 83, PORTLAND 64: Zach Collins had 13 points and the visiting Bulldogs (20-0, 8-0 WCC) remained the nation's only undefeated Division I-A team.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Injured guard PJ Dozier (back spasms) could return for the 23rd-ranked Gamecocks against Auburn tonight.

AP POLL: FSU jumped four spots to No. 6, the Seminoles' highest ranking since February 1993, when they also were sixth. Florida tumbled six spots to No. 25. Villanova and Kansas remained Nos. 1 and 2.

Women

NO. 5 S.C. 64, NO. 4 MISS. ST. 61: A'ja Wilson tied her season high with 26 points, Allisha Gray had 16 of her 17 in the second half and the host Gamecocks (17-1, 7-0 SEC) rallied past the Bulldogs (20-1, 6-1).

AP POLL: USF remained at No. 23 and FSU moved up one spot to No. 6. UConn remained No. 1. Green Bay entered for the first time this season at No. 24. Texas A&M fell out.

FOOTBALL: The youngest of Steve Spurrier's four children is joining Charlie Strong's inaugural USF staff. Scott Spurrier, a walk-on receiver for his dad at South Carolina and later a Gamecocks quality control coach, will serve as a Bulls offensive quality control assistant, the school confirmed.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.