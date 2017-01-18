5 things to do under $5 Jan. 19-25: Dazz Band, David Sanborn at Heritage Fest, food truck rally, dog show

1Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival: This musical celebration in Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday features funk greats the Dazz Band, Grammy winners for 1982's Let It Whip who also topped the charts with Swoop (I'm Yours) and Joystick. Neo-soul artist Anthony David (Something About You, Words) opens. Sunday brings jazz legend David Sanborn. The festival is free 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. tampablackheritage.org.

2Food Truck Rally: This month's challenge is a "Burger Bash in Da Burg" with specialty burgers from 10 trucks and a screening of Good Burger, the Nickelodeon cult hit starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. The food truck lineup includes Bacon Boss, Empamamas, Vanchetta, Maggie on the Move, Merica, Flip'n Tasty, Twisted Iron, St. Pete Taco Lady, Cajun in a Truck and Craving Donuts. 6-9 p.m. Friday on the waterfront at Port of St. Petersburg, 250 Eighth Ave. SE.

3Florida Gulf Coast Clusters: It's the final weekend for this annual dog show, one of the largest in the state, at Brooksville's Florida Classic Park. Watch the dogs and their handlers compete. Bring a chair. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission, parking is $5. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday. 5360 Lockhart Road, Brooksville. (352) 799-5180. infodog.com.

415th Anniversary Museum Celebration: The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art is celebrating with free admission all day Sunday and Art Lab projects for all ages in the Interactive Gallery. 1-5 p.m. 600 E Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs. (727) 712-5762.

5Suncoast Arts Fest: The works of more than 125 artists will be displayed along Paseo Drive at the Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel. Includes live entertainment, chalk murals, free art projects for kids and roaming entertainers from the Bay Area Renaissance Festival. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel.