5 things to do under $5 Feb. 9-15: Wallenda on high wire, ArtWalk, Sing Out with Florida Orchestra, strawberry picking

1 Rick Wallenda High-Wire Walk: The aerialist from the world-famous tightrope walking Flying Wallendas family will traverse St. Petersburg's Sundial shopping and entertainment district on the high wire at 5 p.m. Saturday. Come early for other circus-themed performances and photos with Wallenda. Free. 151 Second Ave. N.

2 Second Saturday ArtWalk: It's always a fun date night in downtown St. Petersburg when studios and galleries stay open late and have artists on hand for talks. Don't miss artist Nancy Cervenka's sculptures using film as a sculptural material. Her work will be paired with Taylor O. Thomas' mixed media works in an exhibition called Over Rules at ARTicles Leslie Curran Gallery, 1431 Central Ave. Both artists use unconventional materials and will be at the opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Free trolley available. Find an ArtWalk map at stpeteartsalliance.org.

3 Sing Out Tampa Bay: The Florida Orchestra community sing-along was a huge hit the first time around, so Saturday brings back the night of singing. Registration has now closed for the on-stage chorus, but everyone else is invited to simply sing from the audience at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, 1900 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg. This year features traditional and contemporary American gospel songs including Amazing Grace, Oh Happy Day and When the Saints Go Marching In. Admission is pay-what-you-can.

4 T.L. Williams: The author of Zero Day: China's Cyber Wars will have a meet-and-greet with a book signing from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 213 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. The book is a political thriller in which the United States races to thwart a massive cyber attack from China. The author, right, is a former operations officer for the CIA, which gives him a deep background to produce a believable, timely tale. A portion of book sales will benefit Friends of the Library in Tampa.

5 Strawberry Picking Challenge: This fourth annual challenge at Fancy Farms in Plant City sponsored by the Strawberry Growers Association pits corporate teams against each other for Best Harvest Crew. Meanwhile, families can enjoy entertainment, strawberry shortcake, games, activities and a barbecue lunch. Proceeds benefit the Redlands Christian Migrant Association. Free parking and admission, charge for food. U-pick strawberries are $5 per quart, which will be donated to RCMA. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 3536 Futch Loop, Plant City.