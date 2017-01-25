5 things to do under $5: Free flights for kids, Home Show, Spyro Gyra at Blast Friday

1Blast Friday: The family friendly Clearwater block party will have a free concert by Spyro Gyra, right, the jazz pop band with elements of funk, calypso and R&B. They hit it big in the '80s with the platinum-selling Morning Dance. From 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, there will be food and craft vendors and a beer garden set up on the 400 Block of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

2Free Flights for Kids: Kids ages 8 to 17 can get a free airplane ride with certified pilots 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for Young Eagles Day. The flights take kids out to the Skyway Bridge, over the beaches and then back downtown. Albert Whitted Airport, 540 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. (727) 822-1532.

3Postcard Club Winter Show: Nearly two dozen dealers will show off their antique and collectible postcards, and you can get appraisals of your collections 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $3, $5 two days, 11 and younger free at Tampa Stadium Hotel (formerly Holiday Inn Express), 4750 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. (941) 753-8794.

4Odessa Pow Wow: This three-day traditional pow wow features drumming, dancers, entertainers, storytelling, trade blankets, ambassador contest, raffles and educational events 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Door prizes awarded. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Friday is Kids' Day, where children receive free admission, as well as a free hot dog and drink. $5, $12 per family (five person maximum); children 11 and younger admitted free at Gunn Highway Flea Market, 2317 Gunn Highway, Odessa. (727) 415-4795.

5Tampa Bay Home Show: The largest home show on Florida's west coast brings the area's top home improvement experts, along with hundreds of exhibits with everything related to Florida homes, home improvement, home entertainment and landscaping 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg.