5 things to do under $5 Jan. 12-18: Kite festival, #BlackLivesMatter founder, free ferry rides

SP_361353_BORC_kite (10/21/12) (St. Petersburg, FL) KiteOberFest featured kite fliers from all over the world who colored the sky over Treasure Island Beach Sunday with a rainbow of hundreds of kites. Demonstrations included aerial acrobatics set to music, sport kites, power kites and kite boarding. These kites are owned by Gary Engvall, (cq) of Cranston, RI and are 80-feet and 100-feet long from nose to tail. They require marine grade rope instead of string and a sand anchor to keep them from taking off. JAMES BORCHUCK | Times

1Treasure Island Kite Festival: The skies over Treasure Island will be filled with dual-line and multi-line sport kites set to music. The weekend features tricks, precision flying, huge patriotic themed kites, kite games, kite making classes and a lighted night fly. Bring your own kite to join the fun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or vendors will be on site selling kites and supplies. Free. Thunderbird Resort, 10700 Gulf Blvd.

2Tampa Museum of Art Family Day: In conjunction with the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival, the museum will have a free family day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with art activities, music and highlights of the black artists currently on view in the museum.

3USF Lecture Series: Social activist Alicia Garza, co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter, is the latest speaker in the University of South Florida's free lecture series at 8 p.m. Tuesday. What began as a hashtag is the now a national organization with 37 chapters listed across the United States. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Marshall Student Center, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa.

4Free Ferry Rides: The Cross-Bay Ferry is offering free "Test the Waters" rides for the normally $10, 50-minute trip across Tampa Bay on Sunday between downtown St. Petersburg and the Tampa Convention Center. The free rides are first-come, first-served and cannot be reserved in advance. But you can — and should — go early in the morning and get tickets for later in the day. Recent Sunday deals like this have sold out early. See crossbayferry.com for departure times. Kiosks are next to the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, and the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St.

5Gibtown Bike Fest: This free motorcycle rally in Riverview this weekend will have live entertainment including Greg Billings, Marshall Tucker and the Black Honkeys, plus stunt shows, food, beverage and merchandise vendors. It runs 3 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the International Independent Showmen's Association Clubhouse, 6915 Riverview Drive, Riverview. (813) 677-3590.