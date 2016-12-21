5 things to do under $5: Largo lights and Ferris wheel, St. Petersburg Bowl block party

The life size blue whale in the Antarctic section is new to this years Holiday Stroll light display in Largo Central Park, which features over 2 million LED lights. It runs through Jan. 2 until 10:30 every night. ﻿Check out the Antarctica area to see the 100-foot blue whale, which has a fountain of lights spouting from its blowhole.﻿

1 Largo's Holiday Lights: The parks department has upped the wow factor this year in the already impressive Largo Central Park. A 100-foot life-size blue whale (above) with a fountain of lights sprouting from its blowhole shows their level of dedication. The fabric and steel installation is floating among more than 2 million lights that provide a backdrop to a 30-foot music- and light-synchronized Christmas tree. Have we mentioned the seven-story Ferris wheel and a carousel? That's new this year, too. For $5 a ride you get a whole new view of the lights. The 70-acre park is at 101 Central Park Drive. The lights glow through Jan. 2, and the Ferris wheel turns nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

2 St. Petersburg Bowl Block Party: Before Monday's bowl game at Tropicana Field, Mississippi State and Miami of Ohio fans get a block party Sunday at Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill. The pep rally features a mix-and-mingle with players, cheer squad members, mascots and bands from both teams starting at 5 p.m. at 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free.

3 Jeremy Gloff: The singer performs an acoustic set and premieres his new video for Never Too Much Love at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Microgroove Records. Shae Krispinsky and K Paul Boyev open at 4906 N Florida Ave., Tampa. Free.

4 Floating Christmas Tree: The Friends of the Riverwalk this year put up a new 30-foot floating Christmas tree. Dubbed Holiday Island, the tree is positioned on the Hillsborough River between the Tampa Convention Center and Tampa General Hospital and will be lit from sunset to sunrise through Christmas Day.

5 Elfzlandia: Back in 2011, artists Kiaralinda and Todd Ramquist decorated their house in recycled materials including plastic bottles, lights and CDs and called it "Holidazzle." Thousands of visitors flocked to see it. This year, the pair teamed up with artist Heather Richardson for the Safety Harbor Arts and Music Center, calling it "Elfzlandia." They used almost a million square inches of highly reflective Mylar to cover the music center so that at night, it will reflect thousands of lights. They'll hand out mystery gifts for a minimum $5 donation. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages are also available inside. It's running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Monday at 706 Second St. N, Safety Harbor.