5 things to do under $5: Marching bands compete, movies on the beach

1 Free Tuesday at Glazer Museum: With the kids out of school this week, you can take them for a free day at the hands-on museum. It's free admission from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861.

2 Outback Bowl Field Show Festival: Band geeks can see elite marching bands from around the country perform their field shows competing to be able to play in the Outback Bowl pregame show. Free for spectators at 6 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson High School, 4401 W Cypress St., Tampa.

3 First Day Hike: Kick off a new year's resolution to get healthier at 9 a.m. Sunday with a 2-mile hike at the Chinsegut Conservation Center just north of Brooksville. Bring bottled water, sunscreen and insect repellent for a trail that is not stroller-friendly. Free, but advanced registration required. 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

4 Sunday Bicycle Rides: If you really want to kick off a healthy new year, the weekly bike ride group heads north of Lakeland to Polk City for a 30-mile ride through the swamp and along rivers on an old railroad bed. Helmets are required and riders must maintain speeds of 12 to 14 mph. Meet at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at the Polk City Trailhead, 7683 Berkley Road. (813) 236-8119.

5 Sunset Cinema at Pier 60: Bring blankets or low lawn chairs to watch free movies on a jumbo-sized screen on Clearwater Beach. Friday brings Disney's Frozen (PG) at 5:40 p.m. and Saturday is the date night favorite Sleepless in Seattle (PG), above. No alcohol. Free. Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach.