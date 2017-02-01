5 things to do under $5: Raptor Fest, veterans arts festival, free Glazer Museum admission

1. Raptor Fest: For a way to introduce family and friends to Florida's fabulous birds of prey, this festival at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve will have bird walks, exhibits, children's activities, tram tours and crafts. It's free, but donations are appreciated. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg.

2. R&R Arts Festival: As part of a national initiative to focus on the role of the arts in recovery for the military, this weekend brings a festival of performances by and for veterans, along with a free art exhibit along Tampa's Riverwalk. The exhibition called "Reintegration and Resilience" runs through March 15 at the Riverwalk at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. Friday brings Touch: The Love Concert, led by Iraq war veteran Michael Trotter Jr. and the Touch iPad Band, 7:30 p.m. at the University of South Florida School of Music Concert Hall, 3755 W Holly Drive, Tampa. $15. Sunday brings an open mic night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tre Amici @ The Bunker, 1907 N 19th St., Ybor City, featuring the Combat Hippies, poets, comics and a DJ. Free. art2action.org/rr-festival.

3. Pet Fest Tail Gate Pawty: The Puppy Bowl-themed party includes vendors, canine demonstrations, pet costume contest, blood drive, microchipping and a lure course. Concessions and adoptable pets on site. Benefits the Humane Society of Pinellas. Free. Catalina Marketing, 200 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

4. PAVA 2Cool Art Show: Now in its fifth year, the Professional Association of Visual Artists packs a show at the Gulfport Casino with award-winning artists from around the state. Painting, fiber arts, glass, photography, jewelry, sculpture and mixed media work is all represented. 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free.

5. Free Tuesday at Glazer Museum: The hands-on museum and the Children's Board of Hillsborough County offers families free admission from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Public television station WEDU is bringing Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood to meet kids at the Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa.