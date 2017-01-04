5 things to do under $5: Songs of the Civil Rights Movement, Barkarilla Pooch Parade

1Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement: The Power of Song: The play returns for a third year to the Palladium in St. Petersburg to kick off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events. Written and directed by September Penn, CEO and artistic director for the Power of Song Inc., it features local and national artists as well as student performers. 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Admission is free. (727) 822-3590. mypalladium.org.

2Lectores Speaker Series: Authors giving readings and talks at the University of Tampa include journalist and author David Finkel on Friday. His 2013 book Thank You for Your Service is being made into a movie starring Miles Teller, Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer. Saturday brings novelist Sarah Domet (The Guineveres) and poet Phillip Williams (Thief in the Interior), and Monday brings Florida poet laureate Peter Meinke. All talks are in UT's Falk Theatre, 428 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, at 7:30 p.m. Free, and books will be for sale. ut.edu/mfacw/lectores.

3Barkarilla: The Pooch Parade: The seventh annual parade with a purpose (to benefit local animal charities) also features magic by Mr. Bones, DJ dancing, food trucks, a dog kissing booth, pet photos, raffles and the crowning of a king and queen. $5, dogs free from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dirty Shame, 1929 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 247-7930.

4Dade's Battle Re-enactment: A day of living history with a fully costumed battle re-enactment (2 p.m. each day), period soldiers, Seminole and civilian camps, a sutler trade fair, historic arts and crafts demonstrations, cannon firings, barricade building and 19th century games and activities for children 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $5, 5 and younger free. Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, 7200 County Road 603, Bushnell. (352) 793-4781.

5Frida: The free Dalí and Beyond Film Series brings the critically acclaimed Frida, starring Salma Hayek, right, and Antonio Banderas. It's a perfect pairing with the museum's current exhibition of more than 60 Frida Kahlo pieces. The film encompasses the artist's complex relationship with her mentor and husband, Diego Rivera; her romantic encounters with women; and her illicit affair with Leon Trotsky. The screening is free at 1 p.m. Saturday in the museum's theater at 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. (727) 823-3767.