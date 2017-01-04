Calling Clemson, Alabama fans: 'GMA' wants you for live segment before college title game

Good Morning America is putting out the call for Clemson and Alabama fans to get up early Monday and join Jesse Palmer, the former Florida Gators quarterback turned football analyst, at Raymond James Stadium for a live morning segment before the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Palmer, the hunky star of the fifth season of The Bachelor, is a special contributor on GMA.

He is calling all Tigers and Crimson Tide fans to dress head to toe in team colors and sign up online at for free tickets.

Check-in will open at 5:45 a.m. Monday, the morning of the title game in Tampa. The gates will close promptly at 6:30 a.m., so allow extra time for parking, traffic and security, show runners advise.

