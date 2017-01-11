Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around Tampa Bay

Heritage Evening Gala

Part of the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival, this elegant evening celebrates with a vocal performance by Lakeside and ventriloquism by Willie Brown and Friends. Formal attire required. $55, $100 two. TPepin's Hospitality Centre, 4121 N 50th St., Tampa. (813) 507-1362. 7-10:30 p.m. today. tampablackheritage.org.

Plant City Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend

Plant City celebrates the holiday for three days with opening ceremonies, a photo display and spoken word Friday; a street festival, parade and battle of the bands competition Saturday; and a leadership breakfast and gospel festival Sunday. Free (food/drink additional). Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center (Plant City), 1601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Plant City. (813) 757-9195. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tarpon Springs

A community parade lines up at the corner of Levis Avenue and Tarpon Avenue and ends in Dorsett Park with a festival featuring performances by church choirs, mime teams, dance groups and drill teams. Free. Dorsett Park, 500 E Harrison St., Tarpon Springs. (727) 798-5718. 11 a.m. Saturday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Day Unity Breakfast

Enjoy breakfast, entertainment, keynote speakers and readings of the winning student essays about diversity. A march to a festival in Pioneer Park follows. Free. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin. (727) 738-2920. 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Meet at the park for opening ceremonies and a breakfast snack before departing to participate in various community service projects. Then, return to the park for an appreciation lunch. Free. Tomlinson Park, 1820 55th St S, Gulfport. (727) 893-1118. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Vigil

Enjoy songs of the civil rights era followed by a vigil in the museum's gardens. Free. Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, 2240 Ninth Ave. S, St. Petersburg. (508) 487-0477. 6 p.m. Saturday.

Interfaith Memorial Service

Gibbs High School senior Jason Charos serves as keynote speaker for the event themed, "Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere." Free. Christ Gospel Church of St. Petersburg, 2512 22nd Ave. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 560-2567. 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Gospel Night

An inspirational night showcasing local, regional and national gospel acts including Todd Dulaney. $10, $25 VIP. Allen Temple AME Church, 2101 Lowe St., Tampa. 6 p.m. Sunday.

Writers Resist: Toward Freedom and Justice For All

More than 20 area professors, musicians, authors and non-profit leaders gather in this call for human rights and show of commitment to free speech. Free. Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 955 20th St. S, St. Petersburg. 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Eat a hearty breakfast before joining a peaceful memory march from the recreation center to a rally in Coachman Park. $5, $3 ages 10 and younger for breakfast. North Greenwood Recreation Complex and Pool, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater. (727) 461-1369. 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade Tampa

The 28th annual community parade includes floats, cars, trucks, walking units and bands. Begins at the park and ends at Middleton High School. Free. Cuscaden Park, 2900 N 15th St., Tampa. (813) 886-1375. Noon-3:30 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Glazer

A day of "I Have A Dream" activities and Georgia Smoothies to salute Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Included with admission: $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, 1 and younger free. Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast St. Petersburg

This annual breakfast presents leadership awards. The keynote speaker will be Roslyn Brock, chairwoman of the National Board of Directors for the NAACP. $30 advance, $35 at the door. Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 896-6556. 7:30-9 a.m. Monday.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Tampa Breakfast

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs hosts the 37th annual breakfast that brings together corporate sponsors, politicians, grass roots organizations and members of the community to celebrate and continue to carry out Dr. King's vision. $35. Hilton Hotel Downtown Tampa, 211 N Tampa St., Tampa. tobanetwork.org. 6:45 a.m. Monday.

MLK Day Skate

The skatepark opens early for extra hours of skating. Skatepark of Tampa, 4215 E Columbus Drive, Tampa. (813) 621-6793. 10 a.m. Monday.

MLK Dream Big Parade

The parade honoring the life and dream of Martin Luther King Jr. includes marching units, bands, vans and more. This year sees the return of the Florida A&M marching band, Tuskegee University's Marching Crimson Piper Band and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will serve as grand marshal. The new parade route lines up near the St. Petersburg Pier approach along Bayshore, then heads West on Central Avenue, then south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Ninth) St. N, then west on First Avenue S, then South on 16th Street and ends across from Tropicana Field. Free. Spa Beach at the Pier approach, 615 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 321-7919. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.

MLK Family Fun Festival

After the parade, the parking lot at Tropicana Field turns into a festival ground with vendors, an education drive, day of service programs, kids zone and entertainment. Free. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. (727) 321-7919. 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Great Ex Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Children can make necklaces that represent Martin Luther King Jr.'s ideas and design a paper doll for an "I Have A Dream" doll chain through out the museum. Included with admission: $10, $9 seniors, 1 and younger free. Great Explorations Children's Museum, 1925 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 821-8992. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Big Celebration Block Party

A block party with vendors and DJ music to welcome back the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Tuskegee University's Marching Crimson Piper Band. Free. The Deuces, Ninth Avenue and 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg. (727) 321-7919. 6-11 p.m. Sunday.

Brooksville Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Bill Pope Jr. serves as grand marshal for the "Keeping the Dream Alive" parade with high school bands and drill teams. The 1.4 mile parade lines up near the Hernando County School Support Complex at the corner of Varsity and Oakwood Drives and travels through downtown Brooksville. Free. Downtown Brooksville, Main Street, Brooksville. (352) 540-3810. 10 a.m. Monday.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Youth Night

Focuses on today's youth and how to transition them into tomorrow's leaders. Free. Hillsborough Community College Ybor City Campus Art Gallery and Mainstage Theatre, 14th Street and Palm Avenue, Tampa. 1-888-224-1733 ext. 3143. 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Leadership Luncheon

Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie serves as keynote speaker for this luncheon designed to engage the community about current events. $20. University Area Community Development Center, 14013 N 22nd St., Tampa. (813) 325-2539. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Compiled by staff writer Kelly A. Stefani.