From splurges to family friendly events, here's where to celebrate New Year's Eve

The biggest party day of the week has merged with the biggest party day of the year, and it shows. New Year's Eve is Saturday, and your Tampa Bay celebratory options run the gamut from swanky to tasty to family-friendly. Just remember, the next time New Year's Eve will fall on a Saturday is 2022. So get to one of these events and make the most of all the freedom the weekend brings.

Splurges

Hillsborough

An Evening of Opulence

Dress in elegant 1960's Havana style attire for the New Year's Eve party with live music, dancing, DJ, a four hour open bar, appetizers, carving station, champagne toast and dessert station. $150-$250. The Vault, 655 N Franklin St., Tampa. (731) 468-6310. 7:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Aqua-Eve

The aquarium is transformed from a family play area to a 21 and older party, complete with live music, food, beer, wine and a great view of the Channelside fireworks. $130. Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 273-4000. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

Black and White New Year's Eve

The formal red carpet New Year's Eve party includes a paparazzi entrance, champagne toast, balloon drop, door prizes and dancing to music by DJ Knex. $15-$30. The Hyde Out, 1809 W Platt St., Tampa. (813) 992-1940. 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday.

NYE Wrap Party

Togas or movie inspired costumes are encouraged for this Animal House themed New Year's Eve party with appetizers, desserts, signature themed cocktails, open wine and beer bar, dancing to live music by Sekond Nature and big screen viewing of the ball drop at midnight. $99, $89 members. Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 274-8982. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve Topgolf

Parties of up to six golfers can bring in the New Year at this neon golfing party with neon face/body painting, an aerialist, black lights, balloon drop, music, dancing and party favors. Upgrade to VIP for a chef's choice buffet, a bottle of Chandon Rose and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. $225, $450 VIP. Topgolf, 10690 Palm River Road, Tampa. (813) 298-1811. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.

Diamonds Are Forever: Tampa NYE

Dress to kill for this 007/James Bond themed chic party with a red carpet entry, professional photographers, themed drinks, champagne toast, DJ dancing, party favors, confetti burst at midnight and late night appetizers. $47 advance, $57 day of. District 3, 802 E Whiting St., Tampa. (813) 447-8538. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruise

The 21 and older celebration bid "bon voyage" to 2016 with an open bar, hand passed appetizers, gourmet food stations, DJ dancing, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and a great view of the fireworks at Channelside. Cocktail attire required, and there is no reserved seating. $149.95. Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 223-7999. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Also taking place on Yacht Starship Sensation, 25 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. (813) 223-7999. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

Rooftop Eve

The annual upscale party takes place 10 stories up and takes on an "In the Sky with Diamonds" theme with complimentary top shelf spirits, champagne, live entertainment, desserts and a view of the Channelside fireworks. Benefits the Debartolo Family Foundation. $150-$200 advance, $225 at the door. Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 870-2255. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.

Improv

The comedy club will have a 5:30 p.m. buffet followed by a show by comedian Christian Finnegan, left, at 7:30 p.m. $45 for dinner; $25 for show only. Then at 9:30 there is first come first serve seating to see Finnegan at 10 p.m. Package Includes assorted cheeses, champagne toast and party favors. $35 for party and show at Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. (813) 864-4000. improvtampa.com.

Pinellas

Cruise in the New Year

Board the Sir Winston Luxury Ship for a floating, 21 and older only New Year's Eve party with gourmet food stations, appetizers, DJ dancing, boarding photo, fireworks viewing and a champagne toast at midnight. Jackets required for men and cocktail attire for women. $199. Vinoy Park, 501 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 488-5008. 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

Gulfport New Year's Eve Gala

Gulfport's formal New Year's Eve party includes dancing to live music by Otis Velt and the Old School Band, table side tapas, cash bar, complimentary champagne toast and party favors. $35-$40. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport. (727) 344-3711. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

Havana Nights: New Year's Eve

Celebrate New Year's Eve Cuban style with DJ dancing, a live band, two floors of open bar, appetizers, buffet, access to the Cigar Bar and a champagne toast at midnight. Cuban style party attire required. $182.65 advance, $195 day of. The Birchwood, 340 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 896-1080. 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday.

NYE in White

White attire is requested for the poolside "Bash in the 'Burg" celebration including well and standard liquors, domestic and limited import beers, party favors, DJ music, poolside dance floor, champagne toast, photo booth and appetizers. $105 advance, $115 at the door; $155 advance, $165 at the door VIP. Hollander Hotel, 421 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 873-7900. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve Takes Flight: Three Cities, One Night!

Bring in the New Year with a world wind tour of Havana, New Orleans and Mumbai's Bollywood at this celebration with a premium open bar, action stations, appetizers, desserts, black jack, roulette, craps and DJ dancing. $199 advance, $229 at the door. Loews Don CeSar Hotel , 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. (727) 360-1881. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

360 Rooftop: Boogie Nights

Boogie Nights themed bash has food and drink specials starting at 4 p.m., but the real party starts at 9 p.m., with music by Hunks of Funk, open well bar, champagne and dessert buffet, and midnight champagne toast to ring in 2017, while taking in the views of St. Pete Beach and the fireworks. $175. 360 Rooftop Bar at Hotel Zamora, 3701 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. (727) 456-8660. 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday.

Inverness Hall

Cocktail attire is required and masks are encouraged for this masquerade ball with appetizers, a three course dinner, music by the Matt Winter Band, a balloon drop, televised ball drop, champagne toast at midnight and a keepsake photo. $155, $132 members. Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, 36750 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor. (727) 942-5544. 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Toast by the Coast

The TradeWinds Island Grand invites revelers to don their best duds for an evening of food, dancing to live music by Motel Funk, an open bar, dance contest, champagne toast and desserts. $99. Tradewinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. (727) 363-2258. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere

Disney's Countdown to Midnight: A New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in 2017 at this ticketed event in the Contemporary's Fantasia Ballroom with dancing to music by Alter Ego, a dance revue, five star food and wine pairings by California Grill, Flying Fish, Citricos and Narcoosee's, champagne toast, photo backdrops and a viewing of the fireworks from the Magic Kingdom, left. $225. Disney's Contemporary Resort, 4600 N World Drive, Lake Buena Vista. (407) 939-3463. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Eve: Universal Citywalk

Universal invites you to "Pick Your Poison" with admission to up to six party venues, unlimited gourmet food, a giant dance floor, DJ music and a champagne toast at midnight. 21 and older only. $109.99, $174.99 VIP. Theme park admission not included. Universal Citywalk, 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando. (407) 363-8000. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.

Pier 22 New Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year at this VIP party in the Grand Ballroom that includes buffet dinner, open bar, party favors, DJs, photo booth and a midnight toast. $119. Pier 22 Restaurant, 1200 First Ave. W, Bradenton. (941) 748-8087. 9 p.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve Gala

The black tie optional party includes an hour long cocktail party with appetizers, four course dinner, open bar during dinner, cash bar after, live entertainment by Corrine Bach, champagne toast, ball drop telecast, live balloon drop and DJ dancing. $135. Saddlebrook Resort Tampa, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel. (813) 907-4432. 8 p.m. Saturday.

A Night at the Oscars: New Year 2017

The clothing optional resort opens its gates at 7 p.m. for a formal Oscars themed party with upscale appetizers, live music, DJ dancing and a violinist. $100-$110 (non-member); Free-$90 (members). Caliente Resort and Spa, 21240 Gran Via Blvd., Land O'Lakes. (813) 996-3700. 7 p.m. Saturday.

Parties at Bars and Restaurants

Hillsborough

A Very Gaybor New Year's Eve

Start the night at Hamburger Mary's with appetizers, dinner, champagne and two shows by Mary's Divas (7:30 and 10:30 p.m.). Then move to Liquid for a concert by Glee's Alex Newell, left, after midnight. That's two clubs for one price. $60. Hamburger Mary's Bar & Grille, 1600 E Seventh Ave., Ybor City. (813) 241-6279. 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Amphitheatre

The Amp throws an 18 and older only pre-party at the Ritz featuring a performance by NGHTMRE. $20-$25. Ritz Ybor, 1503 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 247-2555. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday.

Blind Goat

Join Blind Goat to welcome 2017 with open bar all night, unlimited pizza and wings, music, dancing, champagne toast at midnight and all TV's tuned into bowl games and New Year's Eve events around the globe. $79-$99. Blind Goat Food and Drink Co., 4106 Henderson Blvd., Tampa. (813) 515-7962. 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday.

Happy Blue Year 2017

The Blue Martini's annual formal New Year's Eve dance party takes on a Hollywood twist for a "Final Curtain Call" with limited open bar, champagne toast, hand rolled sushi and appetizers until 10 p.m., live entertainment and DJ dancing. Classic Hollywood attire encouraged. $45, $20 after midnight. Blue Martini, 2223 N West Shore Blvd., Tampa. (813) 873-2583. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Illuminate: A New Year's Eve Celebration

In a romantic setting on a pier, this party includes live music, beach side DJ dancing, champagne toast and a private fireworks display. VIP packages available. $15-$400. Bay Harbor Hotel, 7700 Courtney Campbell Parkway, Tampa. (813) 281-8900. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.

Midnight Masquerade

Wear a mask for this party with live music, televised ball drop and complimentary champagne toast. Free (tickets required). Bizou Brasserie at Le Meridien, 601 N Florida Ave., Tampa. (813) 227-9555. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve @ Jackson's

One of Tampa Bay's best-known celebrations includes indoor and outdoor party areas, a professional fireworks show, left, three areas of DJ dancing, balloon drop and a champagne toast. 21 and older only. $55 general, $85 VIP, $149 VIP Plus. Jackson's Bistro Bar & Sushi, 601 S Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa. (813) 277-0112. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday.

Hard Rock After Party

DJ and drummer Side Project keeps the party going until 3 a.m. after the new year begins. $20. Hard Rock Cafe, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 1-866-502-7529. 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Apollo Beach

DJD2 provides the music and Circles blows the roof off with their fourth annual giant fireworks display, right, they claim is the largest in the state, at midnight. Free. Circles Waterfront Restaurant, 1212 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach. (813) 641-3275. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve Bash at Crowbar

Brokenmold Entertainment has promised an over the top New Year's Eve party, but hasn't released any details other than it runs until 2 a.m. Crowbar, 1812 N 17th St., Tampa. (813) 241-8600. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Honey Pot Masquerade Ball

Amy DeMilo hosts this year's gay masquerade themed countdown to midnight featuring music by DJ's Ranny and T-Quest, ball drop from Times Square, a champagne toast, $1,000 balloon drop, party favors, three floors of dancers and $1 drinks from 9 to 10 p.m. Free, $5 after 9:30 p.m. The Honey Pot, 1507 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 247-4663. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday.

Bar Louie

The party kicks off with an open bar until midnight (shots and doubles not included), DJ dancing, party favors, champagne toast and a breakfast buffet until 2 a.m. 21 and older only. $50. Bar Louie, 2223 N West Shore Blvd., Tampa. (813) 874-1919. 9 p.m. Saturday.

Bradley's

Bradley's ushers in 2017 with dancing to music by DJ's Steve Vaughn and Charles Machado, live feed from Time Square, two drag queen tribute shows, Bradley Boy dancers, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. No cover. Bradley's on 7th, 1510 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 241-2723. 10 p.m. Saturday.

Skipper's Smokehouse

A bit more on the casual side, Skipper's party features live music by Donna the Buffalo, party favors, champagne toast and a breakfast buffet. $35 advance, $40 day of. Skipper's Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. (813) 971-0666. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Dallas Bull

Make sure to eat a big meal before this party. New Year's Eve at the Bull includes country dancing and all-you-can-drink all night long. 18 and older only. $20. The Dallas Bull, 3322 U.S. 301, Tampa. (813) 987-2855. 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Ritz Ybor

Disco Donnie serves as host for this 18 and older party with a performance by Borgeous, champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight. $25. Ritz Ybor, 1503 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 247-2555. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Island Junkanoo

Welcome the new year island style at this traditional Caribbean street party celebration with games, live music, giveaways, unlimited select drinks and appetizers. $75. Bahama Breeze, 3045 N Rocky Point Drive E, Tampa. (813) 289-7922. 10 p.m. Saturday.

Pinellas

Celtic New Year's Eve

Bring in the New Year in a Celtic atmosphere combined with live funk by Freekbass and the Bump Assembly. No cover. Dunedin Brewery, 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. (727) 736-0606. 9 p.m. Saturday.

Hot 101.5 New Year's Eve

Daya, who sang one of the year's biggest hit in the Chainsmokers' Don't Let Me Down, will headline the 18 and older only party. $20-$35. Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 565-0550. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Mastry's Brewing New Year's Eve: Gatsby Gala

Wear Great Gatsby-themed costumes to ring in the New Year at this party with a special beer release, souvenir glass, music, food and Mastry's line of brews for sale. Free (food/drink additional). Mastry's Brewing Company, 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. (727) 202-8045. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

Shephard's

Shephard's counts down to 2017 with live music by No Filter, dancing to DJ's Ray and Kidd Leow, balloon drop, champagne toast, party favors and a viewing of the Clearwater Beach fireworks. 21 and older only. $25-$35. Shephard's Beach Resort, 619 S Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. (727) 442-5107. 8 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Cassis

The annual party features choices of early family friendly seating, gluten free and vegetarian menus, live DJ, party favors, champagne toast and a view of the fireworks. Seatings available from 5 to 11 p.m. $55-$95, $35 ages 12 and younger. Cassis American Brasserie, 170 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 827-2927. 5-11 p.m. Saturday.

Osprey Bar

Seating is first come, first serve at this free New Year's Eve party with music by the Backstreet Band, firepits and drink specials all night. Free. Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, 36750 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor. (727) 942-2000. 9 p.m. Saturday.

Push Ultra Lounge

Push holds a 21 and older only rooftop and main bar New Year's Eve party with two DJ's, party favors and a count down to midnight. Table reservations are available. $20. Push Ultra Lounge, 128 Third St. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 871-7874. 9 p.m. Saturday.

Two Buks

Probably the most uncomplicated New Year's Eve party in the area. Just make a reservation, choose your meal, pay for it and you've got secured seating for the evening, party favors and dancing to live music by She's That Dude. Doors open at 9:45 p.m. for day of purchase. $5 advance, $8 day of. Two Buks Saloon, 1915 N Hercules Ave., Clearwater. (727) 442-0812. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve in Dunedin

Three venues join for one big New Year's Eve party with live music by the Black Honkeys, champagne toast, party favors, six cash filled balloon drops at midnight and DJ dancing until 3 a.m. $20. Blur, 325 Main St., Dunedin. (727) 412-4603. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Red Mesa Cantina

New Year's Eve Mexican style with party favors, live music, two bars, drink specials, kitchen open late, beer tubs and a countdown to midnight. No cover. Red Mesa Cantina, 128 Third St. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 896-8226. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere

NYE Celebration

Dulcet combines their anniversary with New Year's Eve for one giant party with live music by Disco Inferno and a champagne toast. $10-$20 advance, $20-$40 VIP. Dulcet Restaurant and Lounge, 6220 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. (727) 494-7654. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.

Atlantic Dance

Business casual to formal attire required to dance in the new year at Atlantic Dance's party with dancing to a video DJ on the main stage, three cash bars, snacks, party favors, champagne toast and terrace viewing of fireworks at Epcot. 21 and older only. $42.60. Atlantic Dance at Disney's Boardwalk Resort, 2101 EPCOT Resort Blvd., Lake Buena Vista. (407) 939-6200. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve on the Bay

Mattison's at Van Wezel brings in the New Year with live music by Reverend Barry and Funktastic Soul, dancing and a live stream of the celebration in Time Square. Upgrade to VIP for a buffet meal, party favors and champagne toast. $40, $95 VIP. Mattison's Bayside at the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. (941) 921-3400. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Family events

Hillsborough

Downtown Countdown at Glazer Children's Museum

Family friendly New Years Eve celebration including party punch, party hat projects, wall of resolutions, bubble wrap fireworks, dance parties and a balloon drop at noon. $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, 1 and younger free. Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday.

Happy Noon Year

Children can bring noisemakers and count down to the stroke of "noon" with stories and a balloon drop. Free. Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa. (813) 273-3652. 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Light Up the Bay

Channelside counts down to 2017 with this waterfront party featuring entertainment on two stages, a custom ball drop, food, drink specials, LED TV screens, Tampa Bay Lightning watch party and a giant fireworks display. Only 3,500 wristband will be available for waterfront viewing. Free. Channelside Bay Plaza, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 223-4250. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens brings in the New Year with rides all night, pumping live music, a park wide countdown and fireworks in Gwazi Park. Included with daily admission: $99, $79 for ages 3-9. Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. Toll-free 1-888-800-5447. 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Punch

Everyone is invited to toast the new year with punch at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Included with admission: $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, under 1 free. Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861. 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Noon Year's Eve

Count down to noon and celebrate the New Year with the entire family. Activities include games, live entertainment and character appearances. Kids get to blow noisemakers, wear hats and toast in the Noon Year with juice. Included with regular zoo admission: $29.95, $27.95 seniors, $22.95 ages 3-11, 2 and younger free. Lowry Park Zoo, 1101 W Sligh Ave., Tampa. (813) 935-8552. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Pinellas

Tradewinds Children's New Year's Eve Parties

Children ages 4 to 12 can enjoy games, crafts and dinner at a "Ring it in Like Rio" themed New Year's Eve party. Teens ages 13 to 17 have a little "cooler" party with neon glow lights, DJ dancing and dinner. $60, $30 additional child (12 and younger); $50 teens. Tradewinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. (727) 363-2258. 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday.

First Night St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg rings in the New Year with this family oriented celebration of the arts that includes music, art and entertainment at more than 25 venues. It's free to wander around, but you need a button to participate in activities and enter venues. Organizers point out that the buttons help fund the annual event, which relies heavily on volunteers. Fireworks go off at 8 p.m. and midnight. $10, $5 ages 6-12, 5 and younger free (advance); $15, $10 ages 6-12, 5 and younger free (day of). Straub Park, at Beach Drive and Fifth Avenue NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 823-8906. 4 p.m. Saturday.

Largo Noon Year's Eve

Adults and seniors can celebrate the New Year early with an afternoon of dancing, entertainment, door prizes and a champagne toast at noon. $5. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo. (727) 518-3131. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.

Light it Up Clearwater Beach

Fireworks will be shot off Sand Key in a midnight display that can be seen along all of Clearwater Beach. Free. Clearwater Beach, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. (727) 447-7600. 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

New Year's Day at Great Ex

Children can learn about New Year's traditions around the world as they make Chinese New Year decorations and sensory collages. Story time features a reading of Shante Keys and the New Year's Peas. $10, $9 seniors, 1 and younger free. Great Explorations Children's Museum, 1925 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 821-8992. Noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Toddler's New Year's Eve Party

Children ages 6 and younger can celebrate the New Year early with playhouse time, a balloon drop, dancing, parachute play and food. Socks required. $15 child, $6 adult. Sylvia's Clubhouse, 25016 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater. (727) 401-3202. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere

Legoland Kid's New Year's Eve

Kids can countdown with a DJ dance party, giant LEGO brick drop and fireworks. Included with admission: $75, $65 seniors and ages 3-12. Legoland Florida, 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven. Toll-free 1-877-350-5346. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve Dine with Shamu

Families can join Shamu for a memorable New Year's Eve party including a multi-course gourmet meal, table side viewing of a killer whale performance, keepsake photo and reserved fireworks viewing on the patio. $99, 2 and younger free (theme park admission required and not included). SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive (Interstate 4, Exit 71), Orlando. Toll-free 1-800-327-2424. 7 p.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve Dining at SeaWorld

Includes a prix-fixe signature meal at Sharks Underwater Grill, complimentary group photo and reserved seating at Bayside Stadium for the fireworks show. $199 (park admission required). SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive (Interstate 4, Exit 71), Orlando. Toll-free 1-800-327-2424. 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday.

New Year's Eve at SeaWorld

SeaWorld celebrates the New Year and their connection to the sea and sea life with a special fireworks display, entertainment through out the park, interactive DJ stations, craft beers and food. Included with daily admission (beer/food additional): $99, $94 ages 3-9. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive (Interstate 4, Exit 71), Orlando. Toll-free 1-800-327-2424. 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Other New Year's Events

Hillsborough

New Year's Food Truck Rally

Grab a bite to eat from Lizzie Cakes, Kebablicious, Taste Buddz, Dochos Latin Bistro, Bacon Boss and more at Channelside's New Year's Eve celebration. Free (food/drink additional). Channelside Bay Plaza, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 464-5600. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

Pinellas

Gulf Coast New Year's Day

Bring a dish to share at Unitarian Universalist Church of Tarpon Springs' outdoor potluck feast honoring our planet. Free. Fred Howard Park, 1700 Sunset Drive, Tarpon Springs. (727) 942-7316. Noon Sunday.

New Year's Eve German Style

Here's a New Year's Eve party with a German twist. Enjoy dancing to live German style music by Sepp and Heinz, party favors and a full bar. $28, $25 members. German American Society of Pinellas County, 8098 66th St. N, Pinellas Park. (727) 535-7410. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere

New Year's Eve Gala

Join John Timpanelli for a night of party favors, champagne toast, dancing and a full buffet. $40. King of Kings Lutheran Church ELCA, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. (727) 457-4899. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

New Years Eve Special

Welcome the New Year with entertainment by DJ Willie and a live feed from Times Square. BYOB and snacks. Ice will be available for purchase. $20, $15 members. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6193 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 666-6848. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

Compiled by Kelly A. Stefani