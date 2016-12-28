Hernando Events for Dec. 30

31 Saturday

Game On!: Family fun with classic board games and video game systems. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

30 Saturday

Ballroom dance: Dance to music by Dave Mussatto. Includes a free dance lesson. Bring a potluck dish to share and your own beverage. Call to RSVP. 5:15 to 9 p.m. $8; $5 for members. Senior Citizens Club, 7925 Rhanbuoy Road, Spring Hill. (352) 597-0107.

Enrichment Center ballroom dance: Educational ballroom and Latin dancing to music by Short Notice. 6 to 9 p.m. $7. Hernando County Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville. (352) 556-3575.

31 Saturday

Children's Movies @ Your Library: Movies on the big screen with popcorn provided. Movie: Finding Dory, 1 to 3 p.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

Classics Discussions at the Library: Read the chosen piece, then join with others to share responses to the book in an informal atmosphere. Books: The Old Gringo by Carlos Fuentes and Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge by Ambrose Bierce. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

New Year's Eve Special: Welcome the New Year with entertainment by DJ Willie and a live feed from Times Square. BYOB and snacks. Ice will be available for purchase. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. $20 for guests; $15 for members. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6193 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 666-6848.

1 Sunday

First Day Hike: Kick off the new year with a 2-mile hike. Dress for outdoors. Bring bottled water, sunscreen and insect repellent. The trail is not stroller-friendly. 9 a.m. Free; pre-registration required. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722. myfwc.com/calendar.

3 Tuesday

Storytime: The program, designed for children 18 months to 5 years old, features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Lykes Memorial Library, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville. (352) 754-4043.

Children's Movies @ Your Library: Movies on the big screen with popcorn provided. Movie: Mother's Day, a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis, Britt Robertson and Timothy Olyphant. Rated PG-13. 2 to 4 p.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

4 Wednesday

Storytime: The program, designed for children 18 months to 5 years old, features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

Financial Management Series: Topics to be discussed include insurance and estate planning. For adults. 2 to 4 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Spaghetti Night at VFW: All-you-can-eat spaghetti-and-meatball dinner, including a salad bar and garlic bread. Hosted by the VFW Auxiliary. 5 to 7 p.m. $7 per person. VFW Post 9236, 3435 Shoal Line Blvd., Hernando Beach. (352) 596-9236.

5 Thursday

Florida Friendly Landscaping: Topic: "When Bad Landscapes Happen to Good People." 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Toddler Storytime: The program, designed for preschool children (18 months to 3 years old), features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Preschool Storytime: Designed for children ages 3 to 5, the program includes stories, songs and fingerplays. 11:15 a.m. to noon. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Bridge newcomers game: The Nature Coast Bridge Club invites beginning bridge players to practice and compete together. A certified teacher will be on hand. For those who are interested in master points, this game is limited to players with 0 to 20 points. The club facility is at the south end of Town Square Mall. 12:30 to 3 p.m. $5. Towne Square Mall, 3021 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. (727) 643-2792.

Chess Club: Come to the library and learn some basic tips and tricks for the game of chess. Then put those tips to good use in chess matches. The group will meet at a different library on the third Thursday of each month. Two age groups: teens (ages 13 to 18) and tween (ages 8 to 12). 4:30 to 6 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Socrates Cafe: This group, with the help of a facilitator, applies the Socratic method to questions that troubles them. January's topic: How should we react to extraterrestrial intelligence? 5 to 6:45 p.m. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.