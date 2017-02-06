Hernando Events for Feb. 10-16

Events

10 Friday

Academia Hernando Spring 2017 Lecture Series: "Crustaceans in Florida," by Don Behringer. Series includes eight lectures and one field trip. Field trip only open to subscribers. 10 a.m. to noon. $8 per individual lecture. Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill. (352) 597-6640.

Composting program: Participants will learn how to turn waste into garden gold and receive a free composter. For Hernando County residents only. Call to RSVP. 10 a.m. Free. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-4112.

'Native Edible Landscapes and Reading Palms': Part of Hernando County Utilities' Water Awareness Series. Learn about wild foods available in Florida and get information about palms that grow in Central Florida. 10 a.m. to noon. Free. Hernando County Utilities Administration Building, 15365 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. (352) 754-4705.

New Family Care Class: Prepares families to care for their newborns, as well as each other. 3 to 6 p.m. Free. Oak Hill Hospital Maternity Suites Education Room, North Tower, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. (844) 769-2229.

Breastfeeding Beginnings: This class equips new and expectant families with information they need to have a successful breastfeeding journey. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Oak Hill Hospital Maternity Suites Education Room, North Tower, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. (844) 769-2229.

11 Saturday

Chassahowitzka Fishing Tournament: Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the restoration and maintenance of the Chassahowitzka Community Center. 6 a.m. Chassahowitzka River Lodge, 8501 W Miss Maggie Drive, Homosassa. $50 per angler, which includes a fish fry. The fish fry and awards ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Chassahowitzka Community Center, 10300 S Riveria Drive, Homosassa. All anglers must attend mandatory Captain's meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 10.

PHSC Run, Walk and Roll 5K: Proceeds will benefit the PHSC Access to Success Scholarship, which helps absorb the cost of psychological evaluations for PHSC students who may have undiagnosed learning difficulties. After the race, there will be an awards presentation, with prizes presented to the top three finishers in the male, female and wheelchair categories. 8 a.m. $25; $15 for PHSC students. Pasco-Hernando State College Porter Campus, 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (727) 816-3473.

Treasures and More fundraiser: Various items will be sold to benefit Relay for Life of Spring Hill. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Towne Square Mall, in the parking lot near Chili's, 3021 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. (352) 597-6959.

Train Show & Swap Meet: Train enthusiasts of all ages are welcome. Bring models; all types welcome. Table spaces are $10; bring your own table and chair. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set-up will be at 8 a.m. Free. Dana's Railroad Supply, 4042 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 684-2484.

Kickball tournament: "Kick"-start to Early Literacy is an annual kickball tournament sponsored by the United Way of Hernando County, with proceeds benefiting the United Way's Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. The public is invited to cheer their favorite local business partners as they compete to win the Ultimate Kickball Traveling Trophy. The event includes food, raffles, prizes and a bounce house. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.

DIY Photo to Wood Transfer Program: Create a one-of-a-kind work of art. All materials provided, except wall-mounting hardware. Call to RSVP. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $25. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

Rubber Duck Derby: Adopt a duck to send down the Weeki Wachee River. Each duck ticket allows the purchaser entrance to the park after 3:30 p.m. on derby day. The first-place duck will win $500. Proceeds benefit Rotary's People Helping People Hunger Project. 5 p.m. $5 per duck; $25 for six. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee. (352) 442-1156.

12 Sunday

Pancake and sausage breakfast: The all-you-can-eat event is open to the public. 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. $5. Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brookridge.

14 Tuesday

Classics Discussions at the Library: Read the chosen piece, then join others to share responses in an informal atmosphere. Book: Pudd'nhead Wilson by Mark Twain. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Weekend Navigator course: Participants will learn how to plot a course and pinpoint a location on any chart. Call to RSVP. 7 to 9:30 p.m. $30, which includes training strip chart. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-8 Hernando Beach, 4340 Calienta St., Hernando Beach. (352) 610-4551.

15 Wednesday

'Benefits of Smoke-Free Housing' presentation: Cecily Milan, executive director of the Bay Area Apartment Association, and SWAT members will discuss chew tobacco. 4:45 p.m. Free. Hernando County Health Department, 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 596-8000.

Heart failure symposium: "Living with Heart Failure" will feature a panel of Oak Hill Hospital health care specialists. Open to those living with heart failure or those at high risk. A complimentary hot meal will be served. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. Free; reservations required. Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane, Spring Hill. (352) 597-6333.