Hernando Events for Feb. 24-March 2

24 Friday

'Birding with Audubon': The birding program begins with an observation session in the bird and butterfly garden before hitting the trails. Loaner binoculars and field guides will be available for new birders. 8 to 11 a.m. Free. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

Academia Hernando Spring 2017 Lecture Series: "India and Britain: Accidental Empire and its Legacy," by Dr. Bharat Pathakjee. Series includes eight lectures and one field trip. Field trip only open to subscribers. 10 a.m. to noon. $8 per individual lecture. Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill. (352) 597-6640.

Toddler Storytime: The program, designed for preschool children ages 18 months to 3 years, features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Preschool Storytime: Designed for children ages 3 to 5, the program includes stories, songs and fingerplays. 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Tech Tutors: Learn how to use technology devices. Bring your gadget. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

Ballroom dance: Hosted by the Ballroom Dance Club. Dance to the music of Dave Mussatto. Includes free dance lesson. Bring a potluck dish to share and your own beverage. Call to RSVP. 5:15 to 9 p.m. $8; $5 for members. Senior Citizens Club, 7925 Rhanbuoy Road, Spring Hill. (352) 597-0107.

25 Saturday

Wellington at Seven Hills annual Residents' Art Show: Everything from batik, color pencil and oil, to watercolor and zentangle will be on display, with most available for sale. Hosted by the Wellington Art Group. Open to the public. The Sioux City Bar & Grill will be open. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. Wellington Clubhouse, 400 Wexford Blvd., Spring Hill. For information, call Marian Kuehntopp at (352) 540-6174.

Meet Merida: Merida, from the movie Brave, will be reading the book Brave. The event includes activities for children ages 8 and older. 10 a.m. Free. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

Game On!: Family fun with classic board games and video game systems. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

K9 Partners for Patriots open house: Veterans and family members interested in learning about services provided by K9 Partners for Patriots and the Vet Center are invited. A readjustment counselor and K9 Partners for Patriots trainers will be available to provide information and services. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 16230 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. (727) 372-1854.

Children's Movies @ Your Library: Watch a movie on the big screen with popcorn provided. Movie: The Secret Life of Pets, starring Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart. Rated PG. 1 to 3 p.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

Veterans benefits seminar: Learn about benefits for veterans. Call to RSVP. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. VFW Post 8681, 18940 Drayton St., Shady Hills. (352) 684-5334.

Spring Hill Writing Group: Open to anyone who writes or would like to write, with the encouragement, support and camaraderie of other writers. Bring some of your work to share and discuss the joys and challenges of writing. Attendees give and receive constructive feedback. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Personal Enrichment Book Group: Get inspired by reading and discussing books that encourage cultivation of the emotional, intellectual and spiritual self. For adults. 3 to 5 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Temple Beth David Nature Coast Art Show: The public is invited to meet the artists and preview artwork during the artists' reception Feb. 25. Refreshments will be served. 4 to 8 p.m. The art show and sale, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26, will include food and a silent auction. 4 to 8 p.m. Free. Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. (352) 686-7034.

'Young at Heart with Lassies': Presented by Country Clay Kirk Productions, the musical event will benefit High Point Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Four female performers — LeeAnn Purvis, Brittanie Powell, Sadie Miller and Cheyenne Vanover — will join Clay Kirk. 7 p.m. $10. High Point Community Center, 12249 Club House Road, High Point. (352) 597-9887.

27 Monday

Community Outreach Day for Veterans: Hosted by the Pasco Vet Center, the mobile vet center will offer benefit referral services and a readjustment counseling tech. All services are confidential and free to veterans and their family members. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Winn-Dixie, 1230 Broad St., Brooksville. (727) 372-1854.

30-Minute Meditation: Take an afternoon meditation break. Approximately 20 minutes of a variety of short meditations. Chairs will be provided, or bring a mat to sit on the floor. 4 to 4:30 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

28 Tuesday

Storytime: The program, designed for children ages 18 months to 5 years old, features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Lykes Memorial Library, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville. (352) 754-4043.

Spring Hill Garden Club Silent Auction: Proceeds will benefit the Nature Coast Botanical Gardens. Open to the public. 1 p.m. Bring a gently used or new item for the auction table. Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8555 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 683-9933.

Mindfulness Meditation: Learn how just five minutes a day of meditation can benefit emotional, mental and physical well-being. The Hernando County Public Library System hosts this seminar, which introduces meditation techniques. Presented by Diana Reed of Gaya Jyoti Yoga. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Book Discussion Group: Each month, the group discusses a new book. Group designed for adults. This month's book: The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery. 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

1 Wednesday

Firearms Safety Class: Provides lessons on the basics of firearms safety. Completion of the class provides the required documentation to apply for a Florida concealed carry permit. Several classes to choose from. Call to RSVP. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $60. Hernando Sportsman's Club, 16121 Commercial Way, north Weeki Wachee. (352) 597-9931.

2 Thursday

'Gardening for Birds, Bees and Butterflies': Participants in this program will learn which plants and techniques will invite winged friends to a landscape. 10:30 a.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 540-6230.

'Looking BAK with Bernard Kaplan': Revisit yesterdays favorite musical artists with Bernard A. Kaplan. "Jazz Gents: Male Jazz Vocalists ... Thru the Years," is a three-part series. Session 2 covers artists from the 1940s through the 1960s, including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Mel Torme, Johnny Hartman and Arthur Prysock. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Spaghetti Night at VFW: All-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatball dinner, including salad bar and garlic bread. Hosted by the VFW Auxiliary. 5 to 7 p.m. $7 per person. VFW Post 9236, 3435 Shoal Line Blvd., Hernando Beach. (352) 596-9236.

Historic Hernando Preservation Society: The group meets on the first Thursday of each month, except July. Those who share a love of local history are welcome. 6:30 p.m. Free. Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville. (352) 848-0505 or (352) 344-4705.