Hernando Events for Feb. 3-9

3 Friday

Friends of Weeki Wachee Yard Sale: Vendors will be selling common and unique treasures. Proceeds from vendor space rentals will benefit Friends of Weeki Wachee. Vendor set-up at 7 a.m. Vendor spaces are $25 for one day or $40 for both days. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee. (352) 592-5656. This event continues Feb. 4.

Academia Hernando Spring 2017 Lecture Series: "Scary Movies," by Rick Kistner. Series includes eight lectures and one field trip. Field trip only open to subscribers. 10 a.m. to noon. $8 per individual lecture. Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill. (352) 597-6640.

Toddler Storytime: The program, designed for preschool children (ages 18 months to 3 years), features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

History and Biography Book Discussion Group: Discuss a different book each month. No registration required, but copies of the book are limited. February book: Kon-Tiki by Thor Heyerdahl, an adventure story about a 104-day raft ride through the Pacific in 1947. 11 a.m. to noon. Free. Lykes Memorial Library, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville. (352) 754-4043.

Preschool Storytime: Designed for children ages 3 to 5. Includes stories, songs and fingerplays. 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Tech Tutors: Learn how to use technology devices. Bring gadgets. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

4 Saturday

Forest Glenn Community Yard Sale: Along with typical yard sale items, baked goods, coffee and lunch will be available. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Forest Glenn Retirement Village, 1431 Friar Tuck Lane, Spring Hill. (352) 684-6573 or (352) 688-6969.

First Lutheran Church of Ridge Manor Rummage and Bake Sale: Proceeds will benefit homeless and needy families in the Ridge Manor community. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. First Lutheran Church, 30419 Park Ridge Drive, Ridge Manor West. (352) 279-0993.

Sparrow drive: This is a chance to get up close and personal with Henslow's, Le Conte's, Grasshopper and other winter sparrows. Help flush sparrows into mist nets for banding for ongoing research. Be ready to walk over uneven terrain. To RSVP, send email to Marianne at mkorosy@gmail.com. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Weekiwachee Preserve, 2345 Osowaw Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 686-0460.

Game On!: Family fun with classic board games and video game systems. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

Map and compass program: Learn to navigate using a compass and how that, combined with a good map, can get you anywhere. Call to RSVP. 10 a.m. to noon. Free. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

High Tea at High Point: Hosted by the High Point Women's Golf League, the event will include a luncheon and fashion show. Fashions provided by BonWorth and Sears. Bring your favorite china tea cup and saucer. A speaker from Chinsegut Hill will share traditions and manners associated with high tea. Noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Call for ticket information. $10 per person. High Point Community Center, 12249 Club House Road, High Point. (352) 556-2205.

Taste and Toast of Brooksville: Sample a variety of wines from PRP Wine International, along with hors d'oeuvres from local restaurants, to benefit the Brooksville Woman's Club. 2 to 4 p.m. $20 per person; $35 per couple. GFWC Historic Brooksville Woman's Club, 131 S Main St., Brooksville. (352) 293-2240.

Sweetheart dance: Hosted by the Brookridge Social Dance Group. Bring your own refreshments. Coffee and ice provided. Music will be provided by Starburst. Call Dot to RSVP. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. $5. Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brookridge. (352) 597-0723.

6 Monday

Hernando Computer Club Open House/Newcomer Orientation: For those interested in learning about the club. Light refreshments will be served. 10 a.m. Free. Grace Presbyterian Church, 8375 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 684-7171.

Diabetic Education Series: A lecture, "Overcoming Strategies — Barriers to Success," will be offered to anyone who has been diagnosed with diabetes mellitus and their families. 1 p.m. Free. Access Health Care, 5382 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 597-7249.

7 Tuesday

Creative photography program: Learn how the right angle and focus can turn something as simple as leaves and branches into a masterpiece. Call to RSVP. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

8 Wednesday

Brookridge Community Expo & Senior Information Day: Learn about the 55-plus, deed restricted community and its amenities. Various vendors will be available. Vendor tables are $25. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brookridge. (352) 596-0696.

'To Sod or Not to Sod': The class will cover the benefits and difficulties of Florida lawn grasses, as well as turf alternatives. No registration necessary. 10:30 a.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 540-6230.

Childbirth Preparation Program: The program includes two three-hour classes followed by a personalized tour. Designed to help new parents be better prepared for their birth experience. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Oak Hill Hospital Maternity Suites Education Room, North Tower, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. (844) 769-2229. This event continues on Feb. 9.

9 Thursday

General Psychology Lecture Series: Presented by David Travland, clinical psychologist, author and professor at Columbia College. For teens and adults. 5 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.