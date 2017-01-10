Hernando Events for Jan. 13-19

Events

13 Friday

'Rude Guests in the Garden & Waters': Participants in the workshop will learn about invasive exotic pest plants and fish that have invaded the area and are disrupting the native ecosystem. 10 a.m. Free. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 540-6230.

Academia Hernando Spring 2017 Lecture Series: "Remembering Paradise Park in Silver Springs," by Cynthia Wilson-Graham and Lu Vickers. Series includes eight lectures and one field trip. The field trip is only for subscribers. 10 a.m. to noon. $60 for the entire series; $8 per individual lecture. Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill. (352) 597-6640.

14 Saturday

Train Show & Swap Meet: Train enthusiasts of all ages welcome. Bring models (all types welcome). Table spaces are $10 (bring your own table and chair). 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; set-up is at 8 a.m. Free. Dana's Railroad Supply, 4042 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 684-2484.

Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Buffet: Honoring the life and inspiration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hosted by the Hernando County Chapter of the NAACP. No tickets sold at the door. 10 a.m. to noon. Advance tickets are $20. Chinsegut Hill Retreat, 22495 Chinsegut Hill Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 428-0477 or (352) 796-4378.

Game Day at VFW: Bring your friends, family and game of choice and spend the afternoon at the post. The post will supply tables and chairs, lunch, coffee, tea and dessert. The event includes a silent auction and door prizes. Proceeds benefit homeless veterans and their families. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $10. VFW Post 10209, 14736 Edward R. Noll Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 232-6409.

15 Sunday

Hungarian-American Club dinner: Enjoy Hungarian food and music. Featuring the Lakatos family. RSVP required. Bring your own beverage. 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include dinner and musical entertainment. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6193 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 593-4034.

17 Tuesday

Boating Skills and Seamanship Course: This is a nine-week program designed for both experienced and novice boaters. Topics include boating safety, navigation, weather, radio use and Florida laws. The course continues each Tuesday through March 14. Participants receive a Florida Safety Education ID card. Call to RSVP. 7 to 9:30 p.m. $60, includes textbook and training strip chart. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-8 Hernando Beach, 4340 Calienta St., Hernando Beach. (352) 610-4551.

18 Wednesday

Humane Society of the Nature Coast annual meeting: Open to the public. 6 p.m. Free. Brooksville Enrichment Center, 17222 Hospital Blvd., west of Brooksville.