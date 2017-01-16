Hernando Events for Jan. 20-26

Events

20 Friday

'Save Water! Save Money!': Participants in this workshop will learn water conservation tips and how water is supplied to residents. Call to RSVP. 10 a.m. Free. Hernando County Utilities Administration Building, 15365 Cortez Blvd., west of Brooksville. (352) 754-4705.

Academia Hernando Spring 2017 Lecture Series: "Spring Training in Tampa Bay," by Bruce Lowitt. Series includes eight lectures and one field trip. The field trip is for subscribers only. 10 a.m. to noon. $60 for the entire series; $8 per individual lecture. Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill. (352) 597-6640.

German-American Club Inaugural Ball: Officers will be installed during the event. Bring your own beverages, plus hors d'oeuvres to share. Music provided by Manni Daum. Doors open at 4 p.m. Dancing from 6 to 10 p.m. Elegant to semiformal attire. 4:30 to 10 p.m. Advance tickets are $11 for members, $14 for guests. Hernando County Shrine Club, 13400 Montour St., west of Brooksville. (352) 688-3744.

Friday dinner-dance: Choice of two entries. Dinner served from 5 to 6 p.m. Entertainment, provided by Angelo, from 6 to 9 p.m. Advance tickets advised for large parties. 5 to 9 p.m. $10 for dinner and dance; $3 for dance only. Brooksville Elks Lodge 2582, 13383 County Line Road, Spring Hill. (352) 799-7148.

VFW fish and shrimp fry: 5 to 7 p.m. $8 fish only, $8 shrimp only or $9 for a combo. VFW Post 9236, 3435 Shoal Line Blvd., Hernando Beach. (352) 596-9236.

21 Saturday

Market on Main Street: Main Street will be filled with vendors selling arts and crafts, health products and food. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Main Street in downtown Brooksville.

Sparrow drive: This is a chance to get up close and personal with Henslow's, Le Conte's, Grasshopper and other winter sparrows. Help flush sparrows into mist nets for banding for ongoing research. Be ready for active walking over uneven terrain. To RSVP, send email to Marianne at mkorosy@gmail.com. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Weekiwachee Preserve, 2345 Osowaw Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 686-0460.

Coin and currency show: Featuring 20 dealers selling, buying and appraising coins, stamps and collectibles. Hourly door prizes and a free youth treasure hunt. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 13485 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 587-3344.

23 Monday

Craft show: Sponsored by the Ridge Manor Crimewatch. Vendors will sell crafts. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor.

Hernando Computer Club Expo: See demonstrations of the classes offered by the club and speak with instructors. There will also be several computer-related vendors on hand. Refreshments served. Open to the public. 5 to 8 p.m. Free. Grace Presbyterian Church, 8375 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 684-7171.

24 Tuesday

'Learn to Photograph Birds': Join Alice Herden of Green-fly Media to learn about photographing birds in the wild. Bring your camera and notebook, and dress for outdoor activity. Call to RSVP. 10 a.m. $10. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

Storytime: The program, designed for children ages 18 months to 5 years old, features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Lykes Memorial Library, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville. (352) 754-4043.

Irish Rebellion commemoration: 100-year commemoration of the 1916 Irish Rebellion for independence from England. Hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Hernando County. Speaker: Jessica Leigh Harland-Jacobs, professor of Irish history. 2 to 5 p.m. Free. St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. (352) 585-2907.

Boating Skills and Seamanship Course: This is a nine-week program designed for both the experienced and novice boater. Topics include boating safety, navigation, weather, radio use and Florida laws. The course continues each Tuesday through March 14. Participants receive a Florida Safety Education ID card. Call to RSVP. 7 to 9:30 p.m. $60, which includes textbook and training strip chart. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-8 Hernando Beach, 4340 Calienta St., Hernando Beach. (352) 610-4551.

Free belly dance class: Shed pounds, tone your body and have fun. Open to adults and children ages 7 and older. All skill levels and body types welcome. Sponsored by DanceCraft and the Hernando County Recreation Department. Wear comfortable exercise clothing, socks or bare feet. 7:15 p.m.; registration begins at 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. Lake House, 1202 Kenlake Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 540-1568.

25 Wednesday

Rain barrel workshop: Cope with watering restrictions and reduce water dependence by learning how to make, decorate and place a rain barrel in the landscape to harvest rainwater. Hernando County residents only. RSVP by Jan. 23. Please write "Rain Barrel Workshop Jan. 25" on envelope. Bring a vehicle that can accommodate a 50-gallon barrel. 10:30 a.m. $55 per completed barrel; plus $25 credit on Hernando County Utilities bills. Hernando County Utilities Administration Building, 15365 Cortez Blvd., west of Brooksville. (352) 540-6230.