Hernando Events for Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Events

27 Friday

Academia Hernando Spring 2017 Lecture Series: "Terrorism: Islamic State and al Queda," by Mike Phenenger. Series includes eight lectures and one field trip. Field trip only open to subscribers. 10 a.m. to noon. $8 per individual lecture. Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill. (352) 597-6640.

28 Saturday

Gun and knife show: Sponsored by the Hernando Sportsman's Club, the show will include new, used and antique firearms, knives and related accessories. Vendor tables are $60. Food and beverages available for purchase. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $6; free for children ages 16 and younger with an adult. Hernando Sportsman's Club, 16121 Commercial Way, north of Weeki Wachee. (352) 799-3605. The event continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

31 Tuesday

'Choose to Quit': Get the tools needed to quit smoking during this two-hour course. Includes a one-month free supply of nicotine replacement patches, lozenges or gum. To RSVP, call Sheena Thompson. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (813) 929-1000, ext. 203.

Classics Discussions at the Library: Read the chosen piece and then join others to share responses to the book in an informal atmosphere. Book: The Spy Who Came in from the Cold by John le Carre. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Boating Skills and Seamanship Course: This nine-week comprehensive program is designed for both the experienced and novice boater. Topics include boating safety, navigation, weather, radio use and Florida laws. The course continues each Tuesday through March 14. Participants receive a Florida Safety Education ID card. Call to RSVP. 7 to 9:30 p.m. $60, which includes the textbook and training strip chart. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-8 Hernando Beach, 4340 Calienta St., Hernando Beach. (352) 610-4551.

Free belly dance class: Shed pounds, tone your body and have fun. Open to adults and children ages 7 and older. All skill levels and body types welcome. Sponsored by DanceCraft and the Hernando County Recreation Department. Wear comfortable exercise clothing, socks or bare feet. 7:15 p.m.; registration begins at 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. Lake House, 1202 Kenlake Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 540-1568.

01 Wednesday

Firearms Safety Class: Provides lessons on the basics of firearms safety. Completion of the class provides the required documentation to apply for a Florida concealed carry permit. Several classes to choose from. Call to RSVP. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $60. Hernando Sportsman's Club, 16121 Commercial Way, north of Weeki Wachee. (352) 597-9931.

Storytime: The program, designed for children ages 18 months to 5 years old, features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

Financial Management Series: The topic will be "Getting Ready for Retirement." For adults. 2 to 4 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

02 Thursday

Florida Friendly Landscaping: The topic will be "Spice up Your Life, Grow Your Own Herbs," presented by Bill Lester. For adults. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Toddler Storytime: The program, designed for preschool children ages 18 months to 3 years, features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Preschool Storytime: Designed for children ages 3 to 5, the program includes stories, songs and fingerplays. 11:15 a.m. to noon. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Florida Friendly Landscaping: Topic: Spice up your Life, Grow Your Own Herbs. Presented by Bill Lester. For adults. 1 to 2 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Chess Club: Come to the library and learn some basic tips and tricks for the game of chess. Then put those tips to good use as you play chess matches against other players. The group will meet at a different library on the third Thursday of each month. Two age groups: teens (ages 13 to 18) and tween (ages 8 to 12). 4:30 to 6 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Socrates Cafe: This group, with the help of a facilitator, applies the Socratic method to questions that trouble them. Each month a new issue is discussed. February's topic: What should an educated person know? 5 to 6:45 p.m. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Historic Hernando Preservation Society: The group meets on the first Thursday of each month except July. Those who share a love of local history are welcome. Topic: Brooksville Main Street Program. 6:30 p.m. Free. Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville. (352) 848-0505 or (352) 344-4705.