Hernando Events for Jan. 6-12

Events

6 Friday

Friends of Weeki Wachee Yard Sale: Vendors will have common and unique treasures for sale. Proceeds from vendor space rentals will benefit the Friends of Weeki Wachee. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee. (352) 592-5656. (This event continues on Jan. 7.)

Toddler Storytime: The program, designed for preschool children ages 18 months to 3 years, features stories, songs and fingerplays. 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

History and Biography Book Discussion Group: The group discusses a different book each month. No registration required, but copies of the book are limited. Book: Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. 11 a.m. to noon. Free. Lykes Memorial Library, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville. (352) 754-4043.

Preschool Storytime: Designed for children ages 3 to 5, includes stories, songs and fingerplays. 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Tech Tutors: Learn how to use technology devices. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.

Friday dinner-dance: Choice of two entrees. Dinner served from 5 to 6 p.m. Entertainment provided by Angelo from 6 to 9 p.m. Advance tickets advised for large parties. 5 to 9 p.m. $10 for dinner and dance; $3 for dance only. Brooksville Elks Lodge 2582, 13383 County Line Road, Spring Hill. (352) 799-7148.

Friday Night Done Right Kickball Tournament: Open to all Hernando high and middle school students. Prizes for winning team, giveaways and snacks. 7 p.m. Free. Hernando County Family YMCA, 1300 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 688-9622, (352) 596-8000.

7 Saturday

Birding 101: Join conservation center staff for a course in equipment and learn how to identify birds in the field. For ages 16 and up. 9 a.m. Free, pre-registration required. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

Game On!: Family fun with classic board games and video game systems. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Ridge Manor West. (352) 754-4043.

Soup-a-thon: Sample as many of 20 soups by 67 restaurants as you can in 90 minutes. Sittings from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. $7; advance tickets only. St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 5030 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 683-9666.

9 Monday

Hernando Computer Club Open House/Newcomer Orientation: For those interested in learning about the club and its programs. Light refreshments served. 10 a.m. Free. Grace Presbyterian Church, 8375 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 684-7171.

Weight loss exercise: Educational series is offered to anyone who has been diagnosed with diabetes mellitus and their family. 1 p.m. Free; advance registration required. Access Health Care, 5350 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 597-7249. accesshealthcarellc.net.

10 Tuesday

Beer School: Join Leadership Hernando alumni as the group creates a one-of-a-kind beer from scratch. The newly created beer will be released during the Class of 2017 recruitment rally in February. 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Advance registration is $75. Marker 48 Brewing, 12147 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 796-0697.

Nature portraits: Beginners workshop on photographing people outdoors and how to improve the quality of family photos. Bring camera and notebook. 10 a.m. Advance registration is $10. Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, north of Brooksville. (352) 754-6722.

11 Wednesday

Your Florida Yard — A Newcomer's Guide: For those new to ornamental gardening or new to Central Florida. No registration necessary. 10:30 a.m. Free. Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. (352) 540-6230.

Garden Club field trip: Those wishing to carpool should meet at 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity, 19450 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. Trip includes wagon ride around a farm with owner Jimmy Stewart. Bring lunch and drinks. The group will picnic in Stewart's garden and picnic area. Club meeting to follow lunch. 11 a.m. Free. Stewart Tree Farm, 24225 Croom Road, east of Brooksville. (352) 848-0505.

12 Thursday

General Psychology Lecture Series: Lecture series presented by David Travland, clinical psychologist, author and professor at Columbia College. For teens and adults. 5 p.m. Free. West Hernando/S.T. Foggia Branch Library, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Spring Hill. (352) 754-4043.