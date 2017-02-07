Movies, concerts and special events to celebrate Valentine's Day in Tampa Bay

Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio star in "Romeo and Juliet." The free movie will screen on the lawn at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg on Feb. 12. [20th Century Fox]

Tampa was recently named one of WalletHub's "Best Places For Valentine's Day" (No. 11 in the nation), mostly based on a beautiful weather forecast for the area on Feb. 14.

But whether you're planning to spend the heart-filled holiday indoors having a romantic dinner at a restaurant, or outside, taking in a romantic movie under the stars, these special Valentine's Day-themed events, which span the whole weekend, should have you covered.

MOVIES

Second Sunday Movies: This month takes on the theme of love in honor of Valentine's Day and features a screening of Romeo and Juliet (1996), starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Get there early for a special performance of Backstreet Boys Meets R&J Cabaret by Studio@620, music by DJ Fresh, trivia, food trucks and a free photo booth. Free. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 896-2667. 5-8:30 p.m., Feb. 12

Movie Lovers Vows and Screening: Internet certified ordained Reverend John Bell invites married couples to the stage for a mass renewal of their wedding vows before a screening of Sleepless in Seattle. Unmarried couples holding a legal marriage license can join in the nuptials. Includes a service filled with romantic movie quotes and a champagne toast. $10. Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 274-8982. 7 p.m., Feb. 14

RESTAURANTS

Valentine Chocolate Wine Dinner: Seduce your senses with five courses of chocolate and wine. Each course incorporates chocolate into the dish and is paired with wine. Reservations required by Friday. $125. Bizou Brasserie at Le Meridien, 601 N Florida Ave., Tampa. (813) 227-9555. 6:30-9 p.m., Feb. 14

Valentine's Day at Whistle Stop: Take your sweetheart to Whistle Stop for a couples themed menu and live music by Kosondra Rose. No cover (food/drink additional). Whistle Stop Grill, 915 Main St, Safety Harbor. (727) 726-1956. 6-9 p.m., Feb. 14

Valentine's Day at the Columbia: Take in Latin flavored romance with tastes of Spain and Cuba and flamenco dance performances at 7 and 9:30 p.m., $6 charge for the flamenco show, Columbia Restaurant, 2117 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 248-4961. 7 p.m., Feb. 14

Valentine's Day at the Don: Love is in the air and the Don Cesar has a variety of romantic dinners and spa packages to choose from. Packages include a seven course prix fixed menu at Maritana Grille ($135, $180 with wine pairing), a three course meal at Sea Porch Restaurant ($55, $80 with wine pairing) and a hot chocolate stone massage at Spa Oceana combined with a three course meal at Sea Porch Restaurant ($209). Seating times will be assigned at purchase time. $55-$209. Loews Don CeSar Hotel , 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. (727) 360-1881. 5-11 p.m., Feb. 14

Valentine's Lunch and Dinner Cruise: A variety of romantic cruises depart all weekend long with prix fixed menus, DJ dancing, long stemmed roses and champagne. Sails from both Tampa and Clearwater locations. $49.95, $39.95 (child) lunch; $79.95, $59.95 (child) dinner; $119.95-$159.95 (21 and older only cruises). Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 223-7999 and Yacht Starship Sensation Dock, 25 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. (813) 223-7999. Call to select one of 21 possible sailings Feb. 11, 12 and 14.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Amor Inspirado: A Celebration of Love: Dine, drink, dance and tour the galleries at this celebration of passion, obsession, infatuation, compulsion and fascination. Includes food, open bar, live music, DJ dancing, entertainment, valet parking and undisclosed exotic surprises. $100, $90 members; $150 VIP. Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. (Bayshore Drive SE and Fifth Avenue SE), St. Petersburg. (727) 823-3767. 8-11 p.m., Feb. 11

Total Eclipse of the Heart: Enjoy a light "love themed" dinner set to passionate love songs underneath a changing sky that takes you to the most romantic cities in the world. View a perfect starlit sky over Frances, Italy and Spain and hear tales of love. $130 per couple, $100 per couple members (registration required). Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. (813) 987-6000. 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 14

Galentine's Day: Popular area drag queen Kori Stevens serves as emcee for this auction of six men for Valentine's Day dates. Benefits Pet Pals. No cover. Hofbrauhaus St. Petersburg, 123 Fourth St. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 898-3333. 8-9 p.m., Feb. 13

Beau-Tea-Ful Romance is Brewing: Paris-themed Valentines High Tea with candlelit tables, soft music and horse drawn carriage rides down cobblestone paths (rides begin at 5:30 p.m., $10 extra). $31.95; carriage rides additional $10. Tilted Teacup Tea Room, 103 S Saxon Ave., Brooksville. (352) 593-4111. Sittings available at 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11

Bok After Dark with Romance: The after hours party on the Blue Palmetto Cafe terrace includes a wine tasting, live contemporary classics by the Classern Quartet and Geert D'hollander performing love songs on the carillon. $5, free members. Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales. (863) 676-1408. 5-7:30 p.m., Feb 9

Card Making/Letter Writing Social: Make valentines, then write or type love poems or letters to tuck inside. Bring snacks to share. Free. The Paper Seahorse, 211 S Howard Ave., Tampa. (813) 251-8096. 11 a.m.-4 p.m, Feb. 11

Champagne and Chocolate: Enjoy music by the Mad Beach Band as you sip champagne and sample wine, appetizers and artisan chocolates. $99. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 894-7982. 7:30-11 p.m., Feb. 10

Chocolate and Vine: Take your valentine for a walk on the beach after visiting this one night only, "date night market" with chocolate and wine tastings, live music, cash bar and more than 50 vendors. Free. The Resort and Club at Little Harbor, 611 Destiny Drive, Ruskin. (813) 846-8136. 4-9 p.m., Feb. 11

Cupid's Undie Run: Pull on some festive underwear or a Cupid related costume for this 1-mile fun run/walk with pre and post parties that include an open bar. It's really more a four-hour party than a run. Benefits the Children's Tumor Foundation. $25 advance. Yard of Ale, 260 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (202) 681-5767. Noon-4 p.m., Feb. 11

Valentine's Dinner/Dance: Treat your sweetheart to a buffet style roast beef dinner and dancing to live music by the Mark Huhta Band. $12. American Legion Post 14, 1520 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 894-7320. 6-10 p.m., Feb. 11

Valentine's Night Safari: Stroll through the park's Edge of Africa before taking a ride in an open air truck through the Serengeti Plain viewing active courtship behaviors of lions, antelopes and giraffes. Then, cozy up around a bonfire to hear stories of love "on the wild side." Includes dinner, adult drinks and dessert. $250 per couple. Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. Toll-free 1-888-800-5447. 7-9 p.m., Feb. 11

Wine and Chocolate Festival: The annual Valentines "Sip and Shop" showcases more than 60 wines paired with gourmet chocolates, cheeses and desserts, plus find a Valentine gift, with specials on wine, gift baskets, and complimentary gift wrap and bags for purchases. $45. Ybor City Wine Bar, 1600 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. (813) 999-4966. 2-5 p.m., Feb. 12

Stupid Cupid: Pre-Valentine Grand Central Challenge: Be the fastest or silliest team to complete foolish Valentine's related challenges and win. Teams must consist of three to six people and at least one member must have a phone with texting ability and camera. Free (registration required). Punky's Bar and Grill, 3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. (727) 667-4563. 11 a.m. Feb. 11

Valenmine's Day: Singles, or anyone in a new relationship, can join together for a casual Valentine's Day meet and greet and celebration of "self love" with an open bar, DJ dancing and free apps. Benefits ASPCA. $69, $49 NTC members. The Vault, 655 N Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 956-9696. 9 p.m., Feb. 10

Valentease: Femmes and Follies presents a Valentine's Day themed burlesque show. VIP tables and dining packages available for an additional charge. $10-$20. The Honey Pot, 1507 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 247-4663. 7 p.m., Feb. 12

Valentine Cocktail Party: Enjoy appetizers, raffles and Valentine's Day themed activities. Benefits veteran activities. $8. American Legion Post 14, 1520 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 894-7320. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 11

Valentine's @ the Courtyard: This month features prizes that help you say what you love about the Tampa Bay area. $10, Localshops1 members free. Art Village Courtyard, 29th Avenue S and Beach Boulevard S, Gulfport. (727) 637-5586. 6-8 p.m., Feb. 9

Valentine's Book Signing: Author Ana Aluisy will be in store signing copies of her book Reinvent Your Relationship: A Therapists Insights Into Having the Relationship You've Always Wanted. Free (books additional). Barnes & Noble Carrollwood, 11802 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. (813) 962-6446. 1-4 p.m., Feb. 11

MUSIC

A Valentine's Day Celebration: The former Sounds of Swing Band presents a collection of slow dances and romance songs. $12-$18. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. (813) 269-1310. 8 p.m., Feb. 11.

Arts from the Heart: A collection of mixed vocal and instrumental music and Broadway hits is followed by a chocolate and fruit reception. $15. First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner St., Clearwater. (727) 446-5955. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

Be Mine 2017: All You Need is Love: The Beatles themed, love inspired celebration includes an open bar, food, entertainment, interactive characters, photo scenes, auctions and moving stories of adoptions. Benefits the Heart Gallery of Tampa. $125. Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club, 1601 S MacDill Ave., Tampa. (813) 314-2021. 6:30 p.m., Feb. 9.

Florida Suncoast Chorus: The barbershop chorus presents "Safety Harbor is for Lovers," a Valentine's Day concert. Free. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N, Safety Harbor. (727) 724-1525. 2 p.m. Feb. 12

Robust Romantics: Dwight Thomas presents a pipe organ concert featuring romantic works by Mendelssohn, Brahms, Widor and Guilmant. $5-$10. Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater. (727) 446-3001. 3 p.m., Feb. 12.

Tampa Bay Symphony: The Tampa Bay Symphony Winds present "For the Love Of...". $5. Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa. (727) 827-8087. 3:45 p.m. Feb. 1

Compiled by Kelly S. Stefani, Times staff writer