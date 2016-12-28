Pasco Events for Dec. 30-Jan. 5

30 Friday

Friends of the Library book sale: Fill a bag full of books for $5. Bags will be provided. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

Symphony in Lights: The holiday light show, featuring more than 250,000 LED lights, is choreographed to holiday favorites chosen by mall guests. It will also snow. Shows at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. Free. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. (813) 994-2242. theshopsatwiregrass.com.

31 Saturday

Jam session: Live country-western, bluegrass and gospel music by Country Connection. 1 to 4 p.m. $3. CARES Elfers Center, 4136 Barker Drive, Elfers. (727) 847-1290. caresfl.org.

A Night at the Oscars: New Year 2017: The clothing-optional resort opens its gates at 7 p.m. for a formal Oscars-themed party with appetizers, live music, DJ, dancing and a violinist. 7 p.m. Tickets $100 to $110 for non-members; free to $90 for members. Caliente Resort and Spa, 21240 Gran Via Blvd., Land O'Lakes. (813) 996-3700. calienteresorts.com.

Knights of Columbus New Year's Eve Party: Cocktail hour begins at 7 p.m. A buffet dinner will be served from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and music will be provided by "DJ" Frank Saba from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. $35 per person. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. (727) 389-7067.

New Year's Eve Gala: Join John Timpanelli for a celebration with party favors, champagne toast, dancing and a buffet. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. $40. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. (727) 457-4899.

2 Monday

Hearing clinics: Includes earwax checks, earwax removal, hearing screenings, and cleaning and servicing of hearing aids. Participants who wear hearing aids will receive one free package of batteries. 10 to 11 a.m. Free. CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway, Hudson. (727) 863-6868. caresfl.org.

Portrait class: Live models will be used. Noon to 2:30 p.m. $3. CARES Elfers Center, 4136 Barker Drive, Elfers. (727) 847-1290. caresfl.org.

3 Tuesday

Land O'Lakes Garden Club White Elephant Sale: 10:30 a.m. Land O'Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes. (813) 961-2697.

CARES dance lessons: Couples country-western dance steps from 1 to 2 p.m.; intermediate ballroom lessons/dance from 2 to 3 p.m. $3. CARES Elfers Center, 4136 Barker Drive, Elfers. (727) 847-1290. caresfl.org.

Hudson Library Teen Advisory Board: Pizza will be served. Open to youth in grades 6 to 12. Members help plan and run teen library programs and can get volunteer hours for scholarships and school clubs. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson. (727) 861-3040.

Easy Acoustic Jam: Bring instruments or try one of the facility's dulcimers. Bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. 6 to 8 p.m. $3. CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway, Hudson. (727) 863-6868. caresfl.org.

'When Good Pets Eat Bad Plants': In this Pasco Extension Service seminar, a Master Gardener will discuss how to protect your pet from ingesting poisonous or other troublesome plants. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free; registration requested. Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. (352) 518-0156. pasco.ifas.ufl.edu/events_calendar.shtml.

'Growing Beautiful Palms': Participants in this Pasco Extension Service seminar will learn how to add a tropical look to their landscape, which palm species are cold hardy and how to grow them. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free; pre-registration requested. Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson. (352) 518-0156. pasco.ifas.ufl.edu/events_calendar.shtml.

4 Wednesday

Regency Park Library Teen Advisory Board: Help plan future events for teens at the library while earning volunteer hours. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey. (727) 861-3049.

Orchid Society of West Pasco Orchid Auction: Guests may bid for two orchid collections: the first is a dozen vanda hybrids, and the second is a variety from an orchid grower. Afterward, the society will have a meeting; guests may bring orchids in bloom for a show-and-tell. 7 p.m. Free admission. Buena Vista Manor Clubhouse, 5112 Rosada Ave., Holiday. (727) 237-3106.

5 Thursday

Bridge newcomers game: The Nature Coast Bridge Club invites beginning bridge players to practice and compete together. A certified teacher will be on hand. For those who are interested in master points, this game is limited to players with 0 to 20 points. The club facility is at the south end of Town Square Mall. 12:30 to 3 p.m. $5. Towne Square Mall, 3021 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. (727) 643-2792.

Cracked Walnuts presents 'Celtic Voyage': The musical duo presents this lighthearted musical event, which will include stories and songs from Ireland and Scotland. Cracked Walnuts includes vocals, as well as the sounds of a number of musical instruments. Light refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by the Friends of Hugh Embry Library and Friends of Hudson Library. Free. Two locations: 1 to 2 p.m. at Hugh Embry Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City; 4 to 5 p.m. at Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson. (727) 861-3040.

South Holiday Library Teen Advisory Council: Pizza will be served. For youth in grades 6 to 12. Members plan and prep library programs, while earning volunteer hours. 4 to 5:30 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

