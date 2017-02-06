Pasco Events for Feb. 10-16

10 Friday

Used book bazaar: Browse or buy used books, audio and video media, magazines and related materials. Hosted by Friends of Hugh Embry Library, with proceeds going toward programming at the library. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Hugh Embry Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City. (352) 567-3576. This event continues from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Teen Anti-Valentine's Day Dance: There will be a DJ, complimentary snacks and candy-heart smashing. This year's theme is the Renaissance. All teens ages 13 to 18 are invited. 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. (813) 929-1214.

11 Saturday

PHSC Run, Walk and Roll 5K: After the race, there will be an awards presentation, with prizes to be presented to the top three finishers in the male, female and wheelchair categories. Proceeds will benefit the PHSC Access to Success Scholarship, which helps absorb the cost of psychological evaluations for PHSC students who may have undiagnosed learning difficulties. 8 a.m. $25; $15 for PHSC students. Pasco-Hernando State College Porter Campus, 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (727) 816-3473. phsc.edu/ds-5k.

San Antonio Farmers Market: The monthly flea market is sponsored by the Rotary Club of San Antonio. February's market will include fresh produce, hand-crafted wine, yard art, plants, jams and jellies, dog treats, honey and other bee products, re-purposed glass items, dried herbs and herbal products, and baked goods. Food and beverages will also be available, including hot dogs, popcorn, coffee and sodas. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission; vendor spaces are $25. San Antonio City Park, 32810 Pennsylvania Ave., San Antonio. (352) 437-5161.

'Backyard Fruit Trees': Participants in this program will learn about the different types of fruit trees that can be grown in the yard and how to plant and care for them. 10 to 11 a.m. Free. Zephyrhills Library, 5347 Eighth St., Zephyrhills. (352) 518-0156.

Snowbird Palooza: Featuring exhibitors, speakers at 10 a.m. and noon, a bingo tournament, free health screenings, arts and crafts, and entertainment throughout the day. This is a dog-friendly event. The event supports the Pasco Education Foundation, and visitors are welcome to donate new hygiene products or school supplies to help underprivileged children in the area. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission and parking. Zephyr Park, 38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills. (727) 674-1464. Simplyeventsfl.com.

2017 Wisconsin-Upper Peninsula Michigan Potluck Picnic: Bring a dish to share for 10 to 12 people and your own place settings. Meat, coffee and dessert will be provided. Bring your own beverages; no alcohol allowed. There will be entertainment and door prizes. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with activities starting at noon. $4 per person. First United Methodist Church of Zephyrhills, 38635 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills. (608) 790-1210.

'Bling' Valentine's dinner-dance: A chicken marsala dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by doo-wop music by DJ Jeremy E from 6 to 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the male and female wearing the most outrageous "bling." Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit CARES. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $10. CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway, Hudson. (727) 863-6868. caresfl.org.

14 Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis constituent meeting: Bilirakis representative Bob Hatfield will meet with constituents. 10 to 11:30 a.m.. Hugh Embry Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City. (352) 567-3576.

National Heart Month tutorial: Registration and a complimentary lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the seminar starting at noon. The topic is "High Blood Pressure: Making Changes that Matter," presented by Kelly Powell, a certified advanced registered nurse practitioner. Free, but preregistration required due to limited space. Rao Musunuru Conference Center, 14100 Yosemite Drive, Hudson. (727) 869-5498.

Hearing clinic: Includes earwax checks, earwax removals, screenings, services for hearing aids and a free package of hearing aid batteries. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. CARES Elfers Center, 4136 Barker Drive, Elfers. (727) 847-1290. caresfl.org.

15 Wednesday

Hillsdale and Branch County, Mich., 39th annual get-together: Past and present residents and guests are invited. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Zephyrhills Lions Club, 5827 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills. (813) 788-1298.

For Your Health seminar series: A complimentary light lunch will be provided. The topic will be "Foot and Ankle Pain and Limitation," presented by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Aaron Mates. Noon. Free, but reservations required. Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity. (727) 834-5630. medicalcentertrinity.com.

16 Thursday

MEGA Heart Expo: Those with heart conditions or wanting to stay heart-healthy are invited to this health fair, which will include complimentary lipid panels (fasting for eight hours prior is recommended) and blood pressure checks, as well as leg and vein screenings. There will be educational presentations by heart specialists, as well as refreshments. The MEGA Heart will be on display, and visitors will be able to take a guided tour of this inflatable heart. 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free, but reservations required. East Pasco Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7333 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills. Toll-free 1-877-534-3108. heartexpertspasco.com.

Mobile medical unit: The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is hosting the mobile medical unit on select dates, offering free basic medical care for uninsured clients, free health screenings for all ages, and free flu shots. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pasco County Health Department, 13941 15th St., Dade City. (727) 619-0163.

Job search and career assistance: CareerSource Pasco Hernando's Mobile One Stop unit will be on hand to help job seekers with their search for work, creating and printing resumes, accessing local and statewide job listings, and getting information about programs provided by CareerSource. The mobile unit is a self-contained resource room on wheels, with 12 computer stations, satellite Internet and telecommunications, and printing/copying capabilities. 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Free. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills. (352) 279-4400. careersourcepascohernando.com/pages/mobile_onestop_info.

Lunch and Learn Health Education Series — 'Liver Cancer Awareness': Those attending will be served a light lunch while the Moffitt Cancer Center's community education specialist shares information on health-related issues. Presented in partnership by Moffitt and Premier Community Healthcare. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free, but preregistration required due to limited space. Zephyrhills Library, 5347 Eighth St., Zephyrhills. (813) 780-0064. pascolibraries.org.

New River Library Teen Advisory Council: Students in sixth through 12th grades can get volunteer hours for scholarships and school clubs. Members help to plan and run teen library programs. 6 to 6:30 p.m.. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills. (813) 788-6375.

