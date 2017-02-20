Pasco Events for Feb. 24-March 2

24 Friday

Church rummage sale: The sale will include everything from furniture to clothing to tools. Proceeds will benefit ministries at the church. 8 a.m. to noon. Hope United Methodist Church, 2200 Little Road, Trinity. The sale continues on Saturday. (727) 808-0938.

For Your Health seminar series: A complimentary light lunch will be provided. The topic: "2D vs. 3D Mammography: What's the Big Deal?," presented by Dr. Alene Wright, who will discuss imaging options in the fight against breast cancer. Noon. Free, but reservations are required. Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity. (727) 834-5630. medicalcentertrinity.com.

25 Saturday

Community CPR demonstration and training/choking prevention classes: Classes will be held every hour. Light refreshments will be served. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, but registration is required. Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point Graduate Medical Education Building, 14108 Glacier Drive, Hudson. (727) 869-5498. rmchealth.com.

About Boating Safely: Provided by the Hudson Flotilla 11-7 Coast Guard Auxiliary. Completion of the class earns the Florida boating safety education card. Advance registration is appreciated. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. $40 for the first family member and $20 for each additional member; includes class, digital manual and processing. Hudson Flotilla Training Facility, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. (727) 697-8013.

'Lawn Care Made Easy': Workshop participants will learn when to fertilize and water and how to control weeds and pests while maintaining an easy-care, Florida-friendly yard. 10 to 11 a.m. Free. Home Depot, 10017 U.S. 19, Port Richey. (352) 518-0156.

Teen volunteer training: This is the training session to become a teen volunteer at the Land O'Lakes Library. Those wishing to participate should fill out the form on the website, then register for one of the training sessions. Call the library for assistance. 10 a.m. to noon. Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. (813) 929-1214.

Wesley Chapel High car show: Check out import, domestic and student automobiles. The show will feature three classes, and trophies will be awarded. There will be three dyno runs/automotive resistance tests (the cost is $50, which includes show entry). There will be food trucks, a DJ and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit the school's Automotive Academy. For details, send email to teachers Bradley Odell (bodelley@pasco.k12.fl.us) or Jeffrey Corliss (jcorliss@pasco.k12.fl.us). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spectator admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel. (813) 794-2717.

Free Mini Sports Clinic: In celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, elementary and middle school children are invited to participate in a clinic that will precede the Saint Leo softball team's doubleheader with Embry-Riddle University. The clinic will be on the university soccer field. Participants will be exposed to a variety of sports, as well as introductory developmental skills taught by Saint Leo student athletes. Melanie Margalis, 2016 Olympic gold medalist swimmer, will be in attendance. After the clinic, participants are invited to stay for complimentary pizza and the softball games, which start at noon at the university softball stadium. 10 to 11:45 a.m. Free, but preregistration required. Saint Leo University, 33701 State Road 52, St. Leo. (352) 588-8223. totalcamps.com/saintleoevents.

'Strong Girl School': This is a tween program that focuses on building self-esteem in girls in grades 4 to 7. Issues to be explored include gender inequality, self-worth, body image and healthy relationships. There will be group discussions, activities, games and crafts. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free. Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey. (727) 861-3049.

Psychic fair: Numerous psychics and mediums will perform 25-minute readings. Noon to 4 p.m. $25 to $45. Trinity Meeting Center at Trinity Commons, 7813 Mitchell Blvd., Trinity. (727) 375-9700.

'Love Your Library' Hudson Friends Celebration: Friends of the Library will serve cake and coffee to thank patrons for their support. 1 to 3 p.m. Free. Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson. (727) 861-3040.

Veterans benefits seminar: Learn about benefits for veterans. Call to RSVP. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. VFW Post 8681, 18940 Drayton St., Shady Hills. (352) 684-5334.

Benedictine Sisters' 'Blessings of Green' dinner: Includes dinner, dancing, entertainment with Irish step dancers, a costume contest and live and silent auctions. The event benefits the Benedictine Sisters of Florida and their aquaponics and other ministries. 5:30 p.m. $50. Tampa Bay Golf and Country Club, 10641 Old Tampa Bay Drive, San Antonio. RSVP to (352) 588-8443. tbgolfclub.com.

Color Me Abstract Throwback Launch Party: Dress in your best throwback clothing and start the new year with a walk down memory lane. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed. There will be food, games and dancing. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Free entry with a donation of canned goods for the homeless. Child care available for $5 per child. Land O'Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes. (813) 929-1229. icolormeabstract.com.

27 Monday

Hearing clinic: Includes earwax checks, earwax removal, hearing screenings, and cleaning and servicing of hearing aids. Participants who wear hearing aids will receive one free package of batteries. 10 to 11 a.m. Free. CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway, Hudson. (727) 863-6868. caresfl.org.

Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary 6476: Card party. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. A hot lunch will be served at noon. $7. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. (727) 389-0518.

28 Tuesday

Mobile medical unit: The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is hosting the mobile medical unit on select dates, offering free basic medical care for uninsured clients, free health screenings for all ages, and free flu shots. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Pasco County Health Department, 13941 15th St., Dade City. (727) 619-0163.

Antique appraisals at Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe: Appraisals will be offered throughout the day, with a break from noon to 1 p.m. Visitors may bring their antiques and collectibles for appraisal. There is a limit of three items per person. The appraisals will be provided by Dale Smrekar, president of Downsizing Advisory Service. Proceeds will benefit Gulfside Hospice. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5 per appraisal or three for $12. Gulfside's New Port Richey Thrift Shoppe, 6117 State Road 54, New Port Richey. 1-800-561-4883. ghppc.org.

Tuesday Tutorial: A complimentary lunch will be served. The topic will be "Heart Disease: Atherosclerosis," presented by Dr. Woody Taves. 11:30 a.m. Free, but reservations required. Rao Musunuru Conference Center, 14100 Yosemite Drive, Hudson. (727) 869-5498. rmchealth.com.

Gulfside Hospice 'Forget Me Not' workshop: Offered by Gulfside's bereavement counselors, this workshop allows participants to create a memorial flower pot, while meeting and sharing with others who are facing a significant loss. 3 tp 4:30 p.m. Free, but reservations required by Feb. 24. Gulfside's Bereavement Center, 6224 Lafayette St., New Port Richey. (813) 431-3348.

1 Wednesday

Fish in a box: This is the annual Ash Wednesday "Fish in the Box." The meals include fried fish, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Boxes may be picked up at Father Farrell Hall. 4 to 6 p.m. $6. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. (727) 326-3612.

Regency Park Library Teen Advisory Board: Help plan future events for teens at the library while earning volunteer hours. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey. (727) 861-3049.

2 Thursday

South Holiday Library Teen Advisory Board: Pizza will be served. For youth in grades 6 to 12. Members plan and prepare library programs, while earning volunteer hours. 4 to 5:30 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

Information for the Events column should be submitted to Phyllis Day, Pasco Times, at pday@tampabay.com. The deadline for news is two weeks before your event or reservation deadline. Events must be open to the public. Information cannot be published if the time, date, place, ticket price (if applicable) or contact person and phone number are missing. Call (727) 869-6235.