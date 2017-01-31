Pasco Events for Feb. 3-9

03 Friday

For Your Health seminar series: The topic will be "Treating Arthritis in 2017: The Future is Here." Presented by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Stephen Hanff, who will review and interpret the newest literature regarding joint care and discuss how this technology is used to treat patients. A complimentary light lunch will be provided. Noon. Free, but reservations required. Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity. (727) 834-5630. medicalcentertrinity.com.

04 Saturday

Peace, Love, AVID Run: This event, on a course that is a bit longer than a normal 5K, will wind through the school campus and up hills on paved and unpaved paths. The event will benefit student scholarships and the Pirate Angels. 8 a.m. $10 to $15. Pasco High School, 36850 State Road 52, Dade City. (352) 524-5500. active.com.

Family Movie Night: Disney's Beauty and the Beast will be shown. Bring chairs or blankets. Light concessions available. Pets are not allowed. 6:30 p.m. Free. Sims Park, 5547 Main St., New Port Richey. (727) 841- 4560. citynpr.org.

06 Monday

Battle of the Parks Golf Scramble: This is a four-person scramble. Golfers are to submit their handicaps with registration; if a handicap is needed, call Andi Ryer at (813) 843-8633. Teams may represent park communities. The event includes golf, cart and lunch. The winning team will receive a traveling trophy. 8 a.m. $35 per golfer. The Links of Lake Bernadette, 5430 Links Lane, Zephyrhills. (813) 788-7888. linksoflakebernadette.com.

Hearing clinic: Includes earwax checks, earwax removal, hearing screenings and cleaning, and servicing of hearing aids. Participants who wear hearing aids will receive one free package of batteries. 10 to 11 a.m. Free. CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway, Hudson. (727) 863-6868. caresfl.org.

Airway screenings: Continuous positive airway pressure and bilevel positive airway pressure screenings will be provided. The clinic is offered every Monday. 1 to 3 p.m. Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, 6600 Madison St., New Port Richey. (727) 953-6877. baycareevents.org.

07 Tuesday

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Fill a bag full of books for $5. Bags will be provided. Funds raised will help support library programs. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

Hudson Library Teen Advisory Board: Valentine's Day chocolates will be served. Open to youth in grades 6 to 12. Teens can get volunteer hours for scholarships and school clubs. Members help plan and run teen programs at the library. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.. Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson. (727) 861-3040.

'Beautiful Landscaping on Less Water': Participants in this program will learn how to change a landscape to use less water and even create a landscape using no irrigation. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. (352) 518-0156.

'Growing Your Own Mushrooms at Home': Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Service director, will lead this workshop on small-scale mushroom farming. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson. (352) 518-0156.

09 Thursday

'Ridding Your Lawn of Weeds': Participants in this seminar will learn what can be done to can do to rid a yard of a variety of weeds. 2 to 3 p.m. Free. Centennial Park Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday. (352) 518-0156.

