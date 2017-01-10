Pasco Events for Jan. 13-19

13 Friday

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Fill a bag full of books for $5. Bags will be provided. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

Book Bazaar: Purchase used books, audio and video media, magazines and related material. Hosted by Friends of Hugh Embry Library. Proceeds will support programming at the library. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hugh Embry Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City. (352) 567-3576. The bazaar continues on Saturday.

14 Saturday

Trinkets and Treasures sale: The sale (formerly the Trash & Treasures sale) will include vintage items, linens, kitchenware, boutique clothing, crafts and other items. There also will be a bake sale and lunch items for sale. Proceeds benefit local charities. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Woman's Club of Zephyrhills, 38545 5th Ave., Zephyrhills. (813) 404-5789, (813) 423-2328.

'Growing Bromeliads in Central Florida Basics': This Pasco Extension Service seminar will cover care and pest management for colorful bromeliads. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Free; registration requested. Land O'Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes. (352) 518-0156. pasco.ifas.ufl.edu/events_calendar.shtml.

San Antonio Farmers Market: This is the first of monthly farmers market, sponsored by the Rotary Club of San Antonio (to be held on the second Saturday of each month). January's market will include fresh produce, wine, yard art, plants and baked goods. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission; vendor spaces are $25. San Antonio City Park, 32810 Pennsylvania Ave., San Antonio. (352) 437-5161.

Whole Body 'Tune-Up': This is a free wellness program on alternative healing. It includes information on a variety of techniques to balance energy and manage stress and disease. The facilitator is Karen O'Rourke. Class size is limited to 25. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (813) 355-3314.

Zephyrhills Elks Lodge 2731 golf tournament: Many prizes will be awarded. After the tournament, there will be a dinner at the lodge. 1 p.m. $150 per team or $40 per golfer. Zephyrhills Municipal Golf Course, 39248 B Ave., Zephyrhills. (573) 645-9677.

Stump Hollow concert: The bluegrass band will entertain. 3 to 5 p.m. An offering will be collected to benefit the church choir. Community Congregational Church, 6533 Circle Blvd., New Port Richey. (727) 849-1943.

Radiant Run: The 5K run and 1-mile walk are an effort to raise awareness and end human trafficking. An awards ceremony and free concert will follow in the upper-level parking garage at the Shops at Wiregrass, with awards at 5:30 p.m. and the concert at 6 p.m. 4 to 9 p.m. $35 for the 5K; $25 for the 1-mile walk. Pasco-Hernando State College, Porter Campus, 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (561) 386-2083. active.com/wesley-chapel-fl/running/distance-running-races/radiant-5k-2017.

Family Movie Night at the Park: Bring chairs or blankets and watch The Secret Life of Pets. Light concessions will be available. No pets. 6:15 p.m. Free. Sims Park, 5547 Main St., New Port Richey. (727) 841- 4560. citynpr.org.

15 Sunday

Revolution roller derby game: Spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer on the co-ed flat-track roller derby league during the first game of the season. Concessions available. Bring a folding chair for track-side seating. 5 p.m. $10 at the door. SpinNations Skating Center, 8345 Congress St., Port Richey. (727) 847-4336. revolutionrollerderby.com.

16 Monday

Hearing clinic: Includes earwax checks, earwax removals, screenings, services for hearing aids and a free package of hearing aid batteries. 10 to 11 a.m. Free. CARES Elfers Center, 4136 Barker Drive, Elfers. (727) 847-1290. caresfl.org.

17 Tuesday

'Protecting Plants from Cold Wether': Participants in this Pasco Extension Service seminar will learn how to shield tropical and subtropical plants, and other landscaping, from cold temperatures, and how to rescue damaged plants with proper pruning and care. 10:30 a.m. Free; registration requested. New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. (352) 518-0156. pasco.ifas.ufl.edu/events_calendar.shtml.

'Growing Camellias in Central Florida': Participants in this Pasco Extension Service workshop will learn how to spruce up a garden area with beautiful camellia blooms. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free; registration requested. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills. (352) 518-0156. pasco.ifas.ufl.edu/events_calendar.shtml.

Teen volunteer training: This is a training session to become a teen volunteer at Land O'Lakes Library. Those wishing to participate should fill out the form on the library system's website — pascolibraries.org — then register for one of the training sessions. Call the library for assistance. 5 to 7 p.m. Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. (813) 929-1214.

Zephyrhills Art Club: Featuring a snow-themed mini-show and a watercolor demonstration by artist Wayne Chunat. 7 to 9 p.m. Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills. (813) 780-8562. www.ci.zephyrhills.fl.us/Zephy12408152353.asp.

18 Wednesday

Operation SAFE 'Be Scam Smart': Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater and the Florida Department of Financial Services will host this workshop for seniors, their families and caregivers. The department launched Operation SAFE (Stop Adult Financial Exploitation) as part of Atwater's On Guard for Seniors initiative. Those attending will learn how to spot fraudulent behavior, common scams that target seniors and how to fight identity theft. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Zephyrhills Cinema 10, 6848 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. 1-877-693-5326. myfloridacfo.com/safe.

West Pasco Genealogical Society seminar: The seminar, "Solving Research Problems Using Historical Timelines," is devoted to solving ancestry research problems through event timelines. Presented by society president Debbe Hagner. Noon to 1:30 p.m. $5 for members; $7 for nonmembers. Faith Lutheran Church, 5443 Sunset Road, New Port Richey. (727) 271-0770.

'School Days' concert with Re-Creation: Known as "America's Ambassadors to Hospitalized Veterans," Re-Creation is a musical troupe that performs a dazzling show fused with some of America's favorite tunes. 7 p.m. $10 at the door. Zephyrhills Elks Lodge 2731, 6851 Wire Road, Zephyrhills. (813) 782-4604.

19 Thursday

Pregnancy Center hosts 'Access to Care' presentation: Hosted by the West Pasco Pregnancy Center. The speaker will be Reinaldo Torrente, community liaison for the Florida Family Primary Care Center of Pasco. Those attending will learn about Access to Care, which is one-on-one assistance with applications for Medicaid, food stamps, refugee assistance and other insurance information. 1 to 3 p.m. Free, but preregistration required due to limited space. Tampa Bay Multimedia Inc., 6345 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. (727) 846-9999.

