Pasco Events for Jan. 20-26

20 Friday

River Crossing Homeowners Association Community-wide Garage Sale: Visitors should look for the clock tower at the entrance. This annual event benefits local charities. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. River Crossing Homeowners Association, River Crossing Boulevard and Little Road, New Port Richey. (727) 376-2134. The sale continues on Saturday.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Fill a bag full of books for $5. Bags provided. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

Arbor Day celebration: The city of New Port Richey Environmental Committee, City Council members and city staffers will join the fourth-grade class from Genesis Elementary School for the city's 28th Arbor Day celebration. The schoolchildren will plant trees. Speakers will include Mayor Rob Marlowe, City Manager Debbie Manns, former City Council member and committee chairman Dell deChant and New Port Richey Garden Club president Pat Seeley. 11 a.m. Free. Frances Avenue Park, 5580 Frances Ave., New Port Richey. (727) 849-1626.

21 Saturday

Kumquat 5K Run and Walk: A kid's half-mile race begins at 8:45 a.m., and the 5K begins at 9 a.m. The course takes runners through downtown Dade City and along the scenic Hardy Trail. Sponsored by Florida Hospital Zephyrhills and Florida Educators Insurance. Proceeds benefit the Dade City Youth Council. $25 for adults; $5 for students (kindergarten through college). Downtown Dade City. 5kumquat.com.

Friends Book Sale: Browse through gently used books, magazines and movies. All sales will benefit library programs through the Friends of Centennial Park Library. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Park Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3204.

Billy Kemp concert: Billy Kemp is half of the singing duo of Jeni and Billy. He will perform some original Jeni and Billy music, along with other original folk and blues tunes. Paid for by Friends of the Hudson Library. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson. (727) 861-3040.

22 Sunday

Women's tennis tournament: Professional women tennis players from around the world will travel to Saddlebrook Resort to compete in a singles and doubles U.S. Tennis Association draw, with prize money totaling $25,000. There will be 64 pros competing, including notable and future stars such as Shelby Rodgers, Cici Bellis and Sophia Kenin. There will be four rounds each day. Food will be available at the poolside restaurant. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spectator admission is free, but there is a required $25-per-day valet parking fee at the resort. Saddlebrook Resort Tampa, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel. (813) 907-4700. saddlebrook.com. Continues daily through Jan. 29.

23 Monday

Hearing clinics: Includes earwax checks, earwax removal, hearing screenings and cleaning, and servicing of hearing aids. Participants who wear hearing aids will receive one free package of batteries. 10 to 11 a.m. Free. CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway, Hudson. (727) 863-6868. caresfl.org.

Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary 6476: Monthly card party. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. A hot lunch will be served at noon. $7. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. (727) 389-0518.

24 Tuesday

Garden Club offers Floral Design Series: This is the first of a six-week program. Learn from certified instructors how to create floral arrangements, whether for a flower show entry or to create a centerpiece for the home. The cost is $75 and includes a free five-month membership in the Dade City Garden Club. 10 a.m. Dade City Garden Club, 13630 Fifth St., Dade City. (352) 567-9003. dadecitygardenclub.com.

