Pasco Events for Jan. 27-Feb. 2

27 Friday

Women's tennis tourney: Professional women tennis players from around the world will travel to the Saddlebrook Resort to compete in a singles and doubles U.S. Tennis Association draw, with prize money totaling $25,000. There will be 64 pros competing, including notable and future stars such as Shelby Rodgers, Cici Bellis and Sophia Kenin. There will be four rounds each day. Food will be available at the poolside restaurant. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spectator admission is free, but there is a required $25-per-day valet parking fee at the resort. Saddlebrook Resort Tampa, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel. (813) 907-4700. saddlebrook.com. Continues daily through Jan. 29.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Fill a bag full of books for $5. Bags provided. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

PHSC Foundation Sporting Clays Tournament: Participants will receive 50 targets, a team cart, lunch, beverages, an awards banquet dinner, official tournament apparel, ammunition and other goodies. Funds raised will benefit the Pasco-Hernando State College Foundation. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.; tourney starts at 2:30 p.m. $200 per person. Tampa Bay Sporting Clays Facility, 10514 Ehren's Cutoff, Land O'Lakes. (727) 816-3410. phsc.edu/foundation/events.

Mom's Night Out: Moms are invited to enjoy kid-free fun. For ages 18 and older. Food and refreshments served. 7 to 9 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

28 Saturday

About Boating Safely: Provided by the Hudson Flotilla 11-7 Coast Guard Auxiliary. Completion of the course earns the Florida Boating Safety Education Card. Advance registration is appreciated. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $40 for the first family member and $20 for each additional person, which includes the class, digital manual and processing. Hudson Flotilla Training Facility, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. (727) 697-8013.

Elks car show: The car show will be presented by Premier Car Shows. The Elks will have food available, and there will be craft vendors and a yard sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Vendor spaces are $20. Zephyrhills Elks Lodge 2731, 6851 Wire Road, Zephyrhills. (813) 727-6727, (813) 782-0877.

'Vegetables, Start Your Engines!': Participants in this Pasco Extension Service seminar will learn how to grow spring and early summer vegetables and which ones to grow. 10 to 11 a.m. Free; registration requested. Home Depot, 10017 U.S. 19, Port Richey. (352) 518-0156. pasco.ifas.ufl.edu/events_calendar.shtml.

Teen volunteer training: This training session is for teens who want to become volunteers at the Land O'Lakes Library. Those wishing to participate should fill out the form on the website, then register for one of the training sessions. Call the library for assistance. 2 to 4 p.m. Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. (813) 929-1214.

Alpaca Charity Gala: Enjoy appetizers and drinks as alpacas hit the runway before a fashion show featuring items fashioned from alpaca fleece. Proceeds will go to the Quechua Benefit. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $85. Golden Spirit Alpaca Ranch, 10937 Tarpon Springs Road, Odessa. (813) 382-5733. goldenspiritalpaca.com.

29 Sunday

Painting with a Purpose: The painting selection is Sunset Splendor. Light refreshments will be provided. This is a fundraising event for the Medical Center of Trinity Volunteers Inc. Funds raised will go toward scholarships for hospital workers and hospital volunteers going into any area of the medical profession. 1 to 4 p.m. $40. Painting with a Twist, 8351 State Road 54, Trinity. (727) 376-1112, 834-4017. paintingwithatwist.com/trinity.

31 Tuesday

Mobile medical unit: Offered by the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County, with free basic medical care for uninsured clients, free health screenings for all ages and free flu shots. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Free. Pasco County Health Department, 13941 15th St., Dade City. (727) 619-0163.

Antique appraisals at Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe: Appraisals will be offered throughout the day, with a break from noon to 1 p.m. Visitors can bring antiques and collectibles for appraisal. There is a limit of three items per person. The appraisals will be provided by Dale Smrekar, president of Downsizing Advisory Service. Proceeds will benefit Gulfside Hospice. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5 per appraisal or three for $12. Gulfside's Lutz Thrift Shoppe, 1930 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Lutz. 1-800-561-4883. ghppc.org.

For Your Health seminar series: The topic will be "Congestive Heart Failure: Now What?" Presented by Dr. Rias Ali, an interventional cardiologist, who will discuss warning signs, causes, risks, diagnoses and treatment options. A complimentary light lunch will be provided. Noon. Free, but reservations required. Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity. (727) 834-5630. medicalcentertrinity.com.

01 Wednesday

Regency Park Library Teen Advisory Board: Help plan future events for teens at the library while earning volunteer hours. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey. (727) 861-3049.

02 Thursday

Job search and career Assistance: CareerSource Pasco Hernando's Mobile One Stop will be on hand to help job seekers with their search for work, creating and printing resumes, accessing local and statewide job listings, and getting information about programs provided by CareerSource. The mobile unit is a self-contained resource room on wheels, with 12 computer stations, satellite Internet and telecommunications, and printing/copying capabilities. 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Free. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills. (352) 279-4400. careersourcepascohernando.com/pages/mobile_onestop_info.

South Holiday Library Teen Advisory Board: Pizza will be served. For youth in grades 6 to 12. Members plan library programs while earning volunteer hours. 4 to 5:30 p.m.. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

