Pasco Events for Jan. 6-12

6 Friday

Friends of the Library book sale: Fill a bag full of books for $5. Bags will be provided. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3331.

7 Saturday

West Pasco Audubon Society walk: Meet at the Key Vista Park parking lot for an early morning bird walk for beginners, starting at 8 a.m. (there is a $2 parking fee). After the walk, at a meeting set to start at 11 a.m., there will be a program on swallow-tailed kites, presented by the Avian Research and Conservation Institute. J.B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey. (813) 455-0588. westpascoaudubon.com.

Whole Body 'Tune-Up': This is a free wellness program on alternative healing. It will include information on a variety of techniques to balance energy, manage stress and disease. The facilitator will be Karen O'Rourke. Class size is limited to 25. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson. (813) 355-3314.

Friends of the Library meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills. (813) 788-6375.

Jam session: Live country-western, bluegrass and gospel music by Country Connection. 1 to 4 p.m. $3. CARES Elfers Center, 4136 Barker Drive, Elfers. (727) 847-1290. caresfl.org.

Library carnival: Children in kindergarten through third grade and their families are invited to participate in fun carnival games. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Centennial Park Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday. (727) 834-3204.

9 Monday

Card party and salad luncheon: 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. $7. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5326 Charles St., New Port Richey. (727) 816-3930, (727) 849-4330.

10 Tuesday

Hearing clinic: Includes earwax checks, earwax removal, screenings, services for hearing aids and a free package of hearing aid batteries. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. CARES Elfers Center, 4136 Barker Drive, Elfers. (727) 847-1290.

12 Thursday

'Native Plants are Not Weeds': Participants in this Pasco Extension Service workshop will learn the benefits of native plants — attracting wildlife and butterflies, low water use, easy maintenance. 2 to 4 p.m. Free; registration requested. Centennial Park Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday. (352) 518-0156. pasco.ifas.ufl.edu/events_calendar.shtml.

Human trafficking symposium: Speakers will include Corp. Alan T. Wilkett of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Edie Rhea of Healing Root Ministry. Wilkett has more than 22 years in law enforcement. Rhea is the founder of Healing Root Ministry, a nonprofit organization advocating for victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse. She also shares her experiences as a victim and survivor. The symposium will include information from other agencies and organizations that offer services. 6 to 8 p.m. Pasco-Hernando State College - Porter Campus, 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (727) 816-3738.

