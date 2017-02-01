Plan your weekend Feb. 3-5: Rays Fan Fest, orchestra performs Bowie, Impractical Jokers, sand mandala

Singer Tony Vincent, welcomed the opportunity to lead the Florida Orchestra concert, The Music of David Bowie at the Mahaffey Theater. Courtesy of the Florida Orchestra.

Plan your weekend

Music

The Music of David Bowie: The Florida Orchestra will bring on singer Tony Vincent to pay tribute to the legend whose music defied genre. The singer, who has performed alongside Paul McCartney before Queen Elizabeth II, will headline the orchestra concert at the Mahaffey Theater. 8 p.m. Friday, 244 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $35-$65. (727) 892-3331. floridaorchestra.org.

Baseball

Rays Fan Fest: This free day of play at Tropicana Field gets started earlier this year. Activities include clubhouse tours, dugout photos and games. Kids can run the bases, high-five players, have a story read to them and participate in interactive baseball activities. Parking and admission are free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with season-ticket holders admitted at 10 a.m. 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg.

Comedy

TruTV's Impractical Jokers: Friday's show at Amalie Arena is the first time the stars of TruTV's Impractical Jokers have played such a big arena here. The critically acclaimed show is more lovable than most prank shows because it puts the spotlight on the jokers themselves: Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Joe Gatto. Their live show is a mix of stand-up, hidden-camera videos and stories from their TV show. $49.50-$150. 8 p.m. 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 301-2500. amaliearena.com.

Shopping

Localtopia: Downtown St. Petersburg's Williams Park will be transformed into a hotbed of activity on Saturday, thanks to the annual Localtopia festival. The event is organized into "villages." The Arts Village will include the Native Collective; the Health and Wellness Village will feature Brick Street Farms; you'll find men's clothing vendor Grey Space, among many others at the Makers and Merchants Village and a skate ramp and Anchor Skate Supply at the Skate Village. The Family Village is where a bunch of fun activities happen, including the Tampa Bay Rowdies doing Human Foosball. There will be live music and food trucks 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 330 Second Ave. N. localtopia.keepsaintpetersburglocal.org.

Art

World Peace Sand Mandala: See the ancient, intricate process of creating a sand mandala. Eight Tibetan monks have been building the World Peace Sand Mandala at Florida CraftArt in St. Petersburg this week. The Buddhist monks, who hail from the Drepung Gomang Monastery in India, began building the mandala on Tuesday and will continue through Sunday. Then the mandala will be swept up and carried in a procession to Tampa Bay, where it will be deposited with a Buddhist blessing at 1 p.m. Sunday. Daily chants at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 501 Central Ave. (727) 821-7391. floridacraftart.org.